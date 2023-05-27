Exclusive: Gordon Ramsay's sweet father-son dates with 4-year-old Oscar will melt your heart

Gordon Ramsay is known for being one of Britain's most fiery chefs but when he isn't running one of his Micheline Star joints, he is an adoring father to his five children - and the bond he has with his youngest son, Oscar, is just the sweetest.

The 56-year-old TV chef welcomed the little one in April 2019 with his wife, Tana Ramsay, and frequently shares Oscar updates with fans on an Instagram page dedicated to the three-year-old. Gordon has a very special bond with his youngest and a source told HELLO! all about the special quality time the father-son duo spends together - even going on brunch dates!

Gordon and Oscar are practically close

They said: "Gordon is a really hands-on dad with Oscar it's so sweet. They spend every Saturday morning at football class on the common near their London home and Gordon gets stuck in just like all the other dads, acting as a goal post for Oscar to shoot goals between his legs and encouraging him so sweetly - not at all like his scary character he is on tv. He's patient and calm and encouraging.

"Then they go for brunch at a local cafe together - and it's their regular father-son date spot. They're really well known and have a special table they like to sit at. Last week Gordon took him on a weekday morning, on the way to school or nursery. Oscar parked his scooter outside and they went in, just the two of them, and sat chatting together while they ate eggs. It's very sweet."

© Photo: Instagram The pair look so alike

One thing that is undeniable and that is that Oscar is the spitting image of his TV chef dad which is often a hot topic of conversation amongst fans.

Oscar's latest Instagram post saw him enjoying a sunny outing with, what appeared to be mum Tana, who was pictured feeding him a piece of delicious-looking cake. As with every post on the account - which already has 310,000 followers - it was full of sweet comments from fans who all unanimously agree how on adorable he is.

© Instagram Oscar and Holly have the sweetest connection

"Good Morning Oscar & Mum? The cake looks delightful! That’s my kind of breakfast," one fan penned. A second added: "Such a darling." A third replied writing: "Just adorable," alongside a red love heart emoji.

​Oscar also has a very close bond with his elder siblings, Megan, 25, Jack, 23, Holly, 23, and Tilly, 21, but is particularly close with Holly who is often seen posing with him on Instagram and TikTok one of which can be seen below.

Holly Ramsay dances with brother Oscar in adorable home video

Last year, Oscar made an appearance during one of Holly's "get ready with me" videos. The adorable clip saw the brother-and-sister-duo grooving together to Golden by Harry Styles inside one of the bedrooms at the Ramsay's impressive LA abode.

Before the pair bust their moves, Oscar proudly shouts "CARROT" at his sister, whilst holding her orange beauty blender. So sweet!

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.