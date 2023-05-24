Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar looks so grown-up with sister Holly in adorable new photo at family home

Holly Ramsay shared the loveliest photo of herself with her little brother Oscar on Wednesday. Posted to her Instagram Stories, the sweet snapshot showed the pair posing for a mirror selfie at the bottom of a flight of stairs.

In the picture, which appeared to have been taken at the family home, Holly looked relaxed in a spaghetti strap summer dress and a coordinating cardigan, and put one arm around her little brother, who sweetly held up a toy tiger.

The little boy was barefoot and wore a light blue polo shirt with dark blue shorts. Although his hair used to long, it was now cut into a short, neat style.

© Instagram Holly posed with little Oscar in the sweet snap

Another of the photos shared by the podcaster and influencer was an image of herself with her parents, Gordon and Tana. All three smiled for the camera, clearly enjoying each other's company.

The star also paid tribute to her parents

Holly sweetly captioned the picture: "My [world emoji, heart emoji]," tagging her parents as she did so. Gordon and Tana have been a great source of support for the 23-year-old, including supporting her in her decision to stop drinking.

At the end of last year, she celebrated two years of sobriety and took to social media to pen a moving message, in which she discussed "hitting rock bottom".

© Instagram Holly and Oscar are great pals

"Today marks two years since I last had alcohol. Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified," she wrote. "I certainly didn't think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I've fought every day since to get where I am today."

© Getty Jack, Megan, Gordon, Tana, Holly and Matilda Ramsay

Expressing her gratitude, Holly added: "I am so grateful to so many people for their support, encouragement and endless love. I will continue to learn and grow every day.

"I feel lucky to be able to use my voice to raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health. Sending love to anyone who needs it today and always. One day at a time."

© Instagram Oscar used to sport longer hair

One of her biggest sources of happiness appears to be her family and she has a special bond with Oscar. She's even previously shared how much the little boy is following in her footsteps with a sweet snap that showed him wearing Holly's stylish red handbag over his shoulder!

© Getty Holly's family are a source of support

She captioned the cute image: "Always wanting to carry my bags". As well as Holly and Little Oscar, Gordon and his wife Tana also share 25-year-old Megan, Holly's twin brother Jack and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly, 21, who is also a keen cook and TV presenter.

Doting dad Gordon shared another sweet image of his youngest son and Holly last year, which saw the little boy enjoying an ice lolly. Oscar tucked into the cold treat outside, while wearing a blue hat and white T-shirt.

© Instagram Holly is a fan of racing – and fashion

In a second image, he was seated with Holly. Gordon captioned the picture: "Time to cool down @oscarjramsay @hollyramsayy," adding three red heart emojis, and his fans were understandably quick to share their love for the photo, too.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Holly at Victoria Beckham's fashion show

Several posted rows of heart and heart-eyes emojis in response while others commented on the noticeable resemblance between the Hell's Kitchen star and his son.

