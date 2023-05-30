Everything Kylie Minogue has said about having children

Kylie Minogue is very much having a mini resurgence of sorts thanks to her latest single 'Padam Padam' in addition to the continued success of her eponymous wine brand.

Whilst the star is public about her illustrious career, not much is known about her family life away from the spotlight. The team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at everything Kylie has said about having kids. Keep scrolling for all the details…

Does Kylie have kids?

In 2019, Kylie very candidly explained how her breast cancer battle prevented her from having children. Speaking to The Sunday Times Style Magazine, she revealed: "I was 36 when I had my diagnosis. Realistically, you're getting to the late side of things."

She added that while having children wasn't on her agenda at the time, the diagnosis "changed everything."

© Getty The singer has spoken candidly about her cancer battle

Kylie continued: "I don't want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like. Everyone will say there are options, but I don't know.

"I'm 50 now, and I'm more at ease with my life. I can't say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can. You've got to accept where you are and get on with it."

Kylie was 36 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker underwent radiotherapy, chemotherapy and a partial mastectomy and was given the all-clear in February 2006.

What else has Kylie said?

The songstress has been very open about her personal experience. And whilst having her own kids may no longer be on the cards, Kylie told Elizabeth Day from The Sunday Times that she's open to the idea of being a stepmother.

© Getty Kylie at Cannes Film Festival in 2022

When asked whether she still wants children, Kylie explained: "No, not for me. Been down that road, numerous times, as in, 'Can I make this happen?' But no. I mean, if I think about what it must be to be a mother and look into your child's eyes, I mean, that's…"

She added: "It would be a lie to say there's not a bit of sadness there, but I don't get caught up in it. I can't. I mean, what can I do? And there's a high probability, if/when I meet someone, that they will have children anyway. So I could imagine being a stepmum."

What has Kylie said about adoption?

In 2014, Kylie spoke to The Sun about her views on motherhood and adoption. The 'All the Lovers' hitmaker revealed how her split from beau Andres Velencoso somewhat impacted her chances of starting a family. "Life took a different turn," she said.

© Getty Kylie and Andres split in 2013

"Part of my new beginning this year is to accept having a baby of my own might not be for me, which carries sadness."

Musing on alternative options, Kylie added: "I'd consider adoption."

© Getty The star has her very own wine brand

Kylie and Andres had been together for five years. Their break-up was amicable and is thought to have come to an end due to their busy work schedules.

At the time, she heartbreakingly revealed: "The Andres breakup was amicable but hard… It would be lovely to find a person you're soulmates with forever."

