Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella supports famous mom ahead of career-defining moment

Nicole Kidman will be honored this Saturday, April 27, by the American Film Institute with their Life Achievement Award, celebrating four decades in the entertainment business.

The actress and producer, 56, is looking back on the very beginning of her illustrious career on social media with a new Instagram post including a clip from her film debut.

As a teenager, Nicole made her on-screen debut in a remake of the Australian holiday classic Bush Christmas, which was released in 1983 when she was just 16, and filmed when she was closer to 14.

Recommended video You may also like Nicole Kidman's relationship to adopted children with Tom Cruise

One of the first people she received a like from on the post was her daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, now 31, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise (they also adopted son Connor Cruise), showing that at least on social media, their support for each other remained as strong as ever.

In the clip, Nicole was seen sporting her bushy auburn locks in voluminous curls, styled into two pigtails to denote her young age. While the movie itself wasn't a big success, it did pave the way for other opportunities to follow for the young Nicole, achieving her critical breakthrough with the 1987 miniseries Vietnam.

"This 14 year old girl could have never predicted all the talented people she would get to work with and the many different characters she would get to play!" she penned alongside her post.

"So excited to celebrate with so many friends and peers on Saturday with the @AmericanFilmInstitute xx," she concluded, receiving a variety of supportive fan responses. The Moulin Rouge star will become the first Australian actor to receive the honor.

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares rare insight into raising teen daughters with Keith Urban: 'So lucky'

Nicole, the recipient of the film institute's highest honor for a career in film, will be feted at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with some of the presenters that night including Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, and Naomi Watts, among others.

© Getty Images Nicole will be honored with AFI's highest achievement this weekend

Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, released a statement honoring Nicole, which reads: "Nicole Kidman embodies the [glamor] and romance of Hollywood past – a true screen icon – but she is also a risk taker – and so each performance is something new and something profound."

MORE: Nicole Kidman's net worth is over double Keith Urban's

The event, labeled "A Tribute to Nicole Kidman" was originally slated to be held last June, but was pushed forward due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes at the time, with the AFI sharing the new date for the Gala in November.

© Getty Images Reese Witherspoon is one of the stars honoring the actress at her Gala on April 27

"And like all truly great artists – Nicole not only gives back – she drives culture forward with her commitment to amplifying the voices of female directors and producers."

MORE: Nicole Kidman's drastic appearance change – and how it won her an Oscar

A statement released by Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees Kathleen Kennedy at the time of the initial announcement reads: "Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamor of a screen icon."

© Getty Images "Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamor of a screen icon."

"She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.