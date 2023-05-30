Pink shares cheeky nude of herself showering outdoors - and wow

Pink, 43, candidly shared a playful nude photograph of herself, captured during a lake trip with her husband, Carey Hart, over the Memorial Day Weekend.

"Embracing lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit," the pop sensation wrote, accompanying a slideshow that featured a jovial selfie of her wearing a cheeky banana-themed bikini top and a second image of her joyously showering au naturel, with whimsical star and heart emojis delicately placed for privacy.

"If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes, you haven’t lived!!!!!!" she exclaimed. This cheeky update was further peppered with hashtags that underlined Pink's signature quirky sense of humor, including "#embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour."

The intriguing shower shot was captured by Carey, 47, as the star showered outside their trailer, beaming with glee under the streaming water.

© Instagram Pink enjoys an outdoor shower

READ: Pink on the 'teary conversation' with daughter: 'I was terrified I would be a terrible mother'

The proud mother to daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, is no stranger to sharing her life's joyful moments, and this post is a delightful testament to her fun-loving personality.

Earlier this year, the Cover Me In Sunshine singer shared her journey of physical transformation. Speaking to Variety in February, Pink revealed that she gained 36 pounds during the COVID-19 lockdown, mostly due to her love for homemade sourdough bread.

In addition to her weight gain, Pink also underwent hip surgery and a double disc replacement procedure in her neck, which hampered her mobility. Nevertheless, displaying remarkable resilience, the Just Give Me a Reason singer told Variety that she successfully shed the extra pounds, proudly declaring herself to be "stronger" than she has "ever been" and feeling like a "bionic woman."

Pink during Memorial Day weekend

TRENDING NOW: Pink makes heartbreaking confession about raising children after a 'screwed' childhood

"I’m ready to go [on tour], and I’m ready to get the hell out of here," the dynamic mom of two added. "I’ve been home way too long."

© Steve Granitz Willow Sage Hart, P!NK, Jameson Hart arrives at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pink has never shied away from embracing her body image. Back in June 2014, the Get the Party Started singer posed nude for Australia's Who magazine cover. While admitting she "could always lose a couple [pounds] here and there," she maintained her preference for strength over thinness.

Embodying this sentiment, in August 2020, Pink shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. Alongside a photo of herself wakeboarding, she celebrated her strong legs, writing, "I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs. It’s cause he knew I’d use them."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.