Katy Perry thirsts over fiancé Orlando Bloom's shirtless moment at Cannes in cheeky post

Six years after they first started dating, Katy Perry is still feeling the love for Orlando Bloom, and he still gives her the hots!

The love and attraction is still very much alive for the couple, who first started dating in 2017, and the singer made sure her fans were aware of it when she thirsted over her faincé on social media.

It was during an appearance at Cannes that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's outfit of choice left his fiancée impressed, and she made sure to praise him for it.

Katy took to Instagram to gush over Orlando's latest style moment, which took place on May 26 while he attended the photo call for his new movie Gran Turismo in the South of France during the Cannes Film Festival.

For the promotional event, the star wore an oversized cream suit with green and blue stripes down the front, though he opted to not wear a shirt under the jacket, leaving his chest exposed.

Re-posting on her Instagram Stories a video of Orlando shared by consulting agency laChambre, the "Teenage Dream" hitmaker cheekily wrote: "YAAAssss nooo shirttt," adding: ""hawwwt diggityyyy dawwwg @orlandobloom."

Orlando stars as character Danny Moore, and per IMDb, the plot reads: "The ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver," and it is based on a true story.

Though Orlando and Katy have always kept their life together largely private, particularly their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who they welcomed in 2020, Katy recently opened up about keeping the love alive in a separate Instagram post.

Back in April, she shared an adorable, loved-up photo of the two in which they pose side by side, with Katy fondly looking over at her fiancé, while she is wearing a black gown with a 1950s style silhouette, featuring an off the shoulder cut, ankle length hem, and tiny rhinestones all over sewed into a criss-cross pattern.

She captioned the photo: "Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't K.O." referring to the boxing term knockout.

She added: "Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time," concluding with: "I love you my fighter @orlandobloom," to which he then wrote back in the comments section under the post with: "I love you and our love bombs, wouldn't have it any other way."

The duo first met in 2016, when they first crossed paths at the annual Golden Globe awards. Though they briefly split in 2017, they reunited the following year, and he popped the question in 2019. Their daughter Daisy was born in August of 2020.

