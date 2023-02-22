Pink on the 'teary conversation' with daughter: 'I was terrified I would be a terrible mother' The singer opened up about balancing motherhood and her career following the release of her album Trustfall

After nearly three decades of fame, Pink has the best of both worlds: motherhood and music.

However, and the superstar continues to make difficult sacrifices and compromises.

The singer has been married to her husband Carey Hart, a truck racer, since 2006, and together they have two kids, Willow Sage, eleven, and James Moon, six.

Amid the release of her new album, her ninth, titled Trustfall, Pink sat down with People and opened up about balancing her career and performing, detailing both her fear of being a good mom, and the difficult sacrifices she has had to make since.

"I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself," she said in a new interview, "Because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother."

Now, eleven years after Willow's birth, she knows better, exclaiming: "But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done."

Pink and Carey have been together for seventeen years

The So What singer even cheekily confessed: "It's shocking how responsible I've become."

Nonetheless, balancing the two things she loves most, is no easy feat, and as she prepares to embark on a lengthy tour, she had to have difficult conversations with her kids concerning her career and demanding schedule.

Pink's daughter Willow is an aspiring singer herself

As it turns out, her tour schedule for the year coincides with one of Willow's theater productions, and she recalled during her interview: "We finally had to have this really teary conversation about what I do and that it's hard as a mom, and that's why not a lot of moms do it."

Nonetheless, she revealed Willow was nothing but supportive, and she said: "I told her, 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too.' I worked my ass off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!"

