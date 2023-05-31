David Muir as you've never seen him before in photo that seriously causes a stir

David Muir is often seen in a work suit while informing viewers of the latest news headlines around the United States.

But away from work on World News Tonight, the TV anchor sports a very different look - especially when the sun is out!

The 20/20 co-anchor shared a new selfie from the Labor Day weekend on Instagram this week, showing him looking happy and relaxed while sitting out in the sun.

VIDEO: David Muir shares glimpse inside seriously lavish home

David, 49, sported an oversized sun hat and RayBans as he dozed off in the heat. "Preferred gear now thru labor day," he wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on his appearance, with one writing: "The hat really makes it!" while another wrote: "Will you be wearing this now for the evening news?" Al Roker also responded, joking: "I would give good money to a charity to see you anchor in that!!!"

David has enjoyed an incredible career to date, with his daily news show regularly beating competitors with the highest viewing figures. The star always wanted to be a journalist, and praises his parents for their support in his early career.

David Muir was pictured sporting a seriously different type of look

He grew up in Syracuse, New York, to his father Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat, who divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

MORE: David Muir looks dashing as he makes rare public appearance for heartfelt reason

MORE: David Muir shares photos of devastation away from work

Chatting to Syracuse.com about his upbringing, the journalist said that he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

© Dimitrios Kambouris David Muir is usually pictured in a smart suit for work

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said. "When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

MORE: David Muir looks so different in photo from his first day at work

MORE: David Muir's confession about his appearance will leave you doing a double-take

David has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York, plus two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage. He briefly touched on the idea of dividing up his time between his blended family when he made an appearance on his close friend Kelly Ripa's talk show back in January, then Live with Kelly and Ryan.

© Getty Images The ABC star has a legion of fans

The ABC anchor mentioned that he'd visited the Caribbean with his mom and step-dad, opening up more about his unique family dynamic. "Thanksgiving, I did with my dad and my step-mom, so this Christmas I'll do with my mom and my step-dad and take them along to the Caribbean," he said.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's heartfelt tribute to David Muir in her book, Live Wire, is friendship goals

MORE: David Muir shares photo of Kelly Ripa in the most unconventional way



He even shared a photograph of his mom Pat and his step-dad, with his mom. When he isn't working, David enjoys nothing more than spending time relaxing at home in New York City with his beloved pet dog Axel.

See below more photos of David Muir

© Instagram David Muir with his beloved dog Axel

The ABC star is great friends with Kelly Ripa

© Photo: Instagram David at his waterfront home with his dog Axel

© Instagram David Muir with his glamorous mom

more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.