Faith Hill delivers update which leaves fans in disbelief - 'I am forever grateful'

Faith Hill has a celebrated and lengthy career which has had many highlights and on Wednesday, she left her fans in disbelief over one of them.

The singer took to Instagram with a clip of her singing her hit son 'This Kiss' and her message blew her social media followers away.

"25 years ago this month, “This Kiss” was #1 on the country charts and stayed there for 3 weeks," she wrote. "This song changed the course of my career and opened the doors to so many incredible opportunities.

"I’ll be forever grateful to the writers Beth Nielsen Chapman, Annie Roboff & Robin Lerner and to Stephen Goldman for creating a phenomenal video that brought to life a land of wonder as brilliant as the song.

"And I’m forever thankful to the fans for always being there and coming along for the ride, wherever it takes us. #ThisKiss #BarbaraWalters."Her fans rushed to comment and could not believe it had been 25 years!

© Getty Images Faith has had an incredible career

"Oh wow! My son was not quite 2 and he would sing along with you when we heard it! I can still hear him in the back seat…”dis kiss, dis kiss”. Oh, the memories! He’s now a DJ on Broadway in Nashville," and, "No way! 25 years," while a third added: "Love this video. Weren't you pregnant with Maggie when you made it?"

The last was a reference to her middle daughter, who is now 24. Faith and her husband Tim McGraw have three children, Audrey, 21 Maggie, and Gracie, 26.

© Photo: Instagram Tim and Faith are doting parents to three daughters

The couple are incredibly proud of all three of their offspring and what they are achieving in life. Audrey is an aspiring model and singer, Gracie has launched a career as a Broadway star and Maggie - while also a fantastic singer - is passionate about climate change and the environment thanks to her master's degree in sustainability from Stanford University.

She revealed that she'd be participating in the Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk on June 3rd in Washington DC, benefiting the cause of suicide prevention.

© Getty Images All three of their girls are carving out successful careers for themselves

"I'm doing something incredible," she wrote on Facebook. "I am participating in the Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk – an extraordinary event where participants from all over the country join together to walk 16-18 miles over the course of one night."

She continued: "I'm fundraising to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Net proceeds will help those affected by suicide and mental health conditions by supporting research, advocacy, survivor resources, education, and awareness programs.

© Getty Images Faith and Tim have been married since 1996

"AFSP has set a bold goal to reduce the suicide rate 20% by the year 2025, and I'm proud to be part of that mission. Thank you for your support in a cause I believe in.

"Together we can save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide."Both Audrey and Gracie showed support for their sister by liking her post and posting on their own social media too.

© Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017 Faith and Tim are the country music king and queen

