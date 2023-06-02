Kate Beckinsale's convinced she looks exactly like this unexpected male celebrity

We've heard our fair share of celebrity lookalikes, but Kate Bekinsale's latest theory about her doppelganger was the last thing we expected.

The Click actress, 49, previously appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a striking pink top with a structured neckline, sequinned criss-cross pattern and a fitted waist. She teamed her feminine attire, which included matching trousers, with dark nail varnish and styled her brunette hair waves fastened back with a hairband.

However, she remained convinced that she has a strong resemblance to Blake Lively's 46-year-old husband, Ryan Reynolds. "I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds, like in a shocking way," she began as the crowds laughed in disbelief.

"Like sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster, I think, 'Damn, I look hot. Oh wait, that's not me,'" she joked before Jimmy held up a side-by-side of the stars for the audience to see.

Jimmy was not convinced, telling her: "I don't really see it," while she continued: "He's like a big Canadian man, and I really see myself in him."

After the TV show posted the throwback clip on Instagram, fans took to the comments to share their thoughts – and they were divided.

Many agreed with Kate, writing: "She really does. They could be siblings," and: "Now I can unsee it that’s so funny." However, others noticed she bore a resemblance to a completely different star.

"Wait you’re telling me that’s not Millie Bobby Brown," joked a third fan, and a fourth similarly commented: "I totally thought this was Millie Bobbie Brown for a sec actually lol."

The Underworld star, who shares daughter Lily Mo Sheen with ex Michael Sheen, has often been quizzed about the secret to her youthful appearance.

In an interview with Women's Health, she confessed that her fitness journey started in her 20s while preparing for her role in Pearl Harbour. Initially, the idea of exercise wasn't too appealing to her, but she is now a fitness enthusiast due to the combined physical and mental health benefits that she reaps from her regular workout routine.

"Now exercise is almost more important to me mood-wise," she told Women's Health. "The other aspects feel like a great side effect."

Diet also plays a crucial role in Kate's fitness journey. During an interview with Delish in 2018, she shared that she keeps her distance from sugar and refined carbohydrates, which she says make her feel "very sluggish" and eats lots of proteins and vegetables.

