Lisa Faulkner surprises with super-rare photo of daughter Billie

The former Holby City actress is married to John Torode

Lisa Faulkner surprised fans on Saturday with a touching snapshot of her rarely-seen daughter, Billie.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Lisa, 51, posted a radiant picture of her teen daughter enjoying a refreshing cocktail whilst holidaying in Crete. Billie, 17, looked flawless in the black and white photo as she posed up a storm for her doting mother.

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner films inside beautiful kitchen at home with John Torode

For the dreamy dinner, Billie donned a pretty paisley dress complete with the most incredible '70s bell sleeves. She wore her blonde locks down loose and accessorised with layered jewellery, a septum piercing and a chic leather handbag.

Alongside the image, Lisa simply included a 'Love' GIF featuring a bright red heart.

© Instagram Lisa was joined by her daughter Billie

Lisa's sweet update comes after she floored fans with a gorgeous poolside photo. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lisa posted an age-defying picture of herself soaking up the sun's rays in a flaming red bikini.

Posing with her eyes shut, Lisa looked the picture of elegance as she relaxed by the crystal-clear swimming pool. Bliss!

She wore her blonde locks in a playful bun and accessorised with a simple gold watch, layered chain necklaces and a pop of tangerine nail varnish.

© Instagram Lisa looked flawless

Alongside the stunning update, she penned: "Having such a lovely time @stnicolasbay in Crete. Fell in love with this beautiful place 2 years ago."

She went on to say: "Spending time with my beautiful B swimming in the sea (for 2 minutes [laughing face emoji]) splashing in the pool and chatting about all sorts. Food is delicious and although the weather is a little up and down just to spend time smiling in the sun is a tonic! Bikini @marksandspencer @mason_rose #ad #girlsholiday."

© Instagram The TV star travelled to Crete

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with endless sweet messages. "Have the best time Lisa. You look beautiful and RELAXED," remarked one follower, while a second gushed: "You look stunning Lisa."

A third commented: "Looks like bliss! [sun emoji and bikini emoji] So good to see you're both having an amazing time together, especially after feeling so poorly a week or so back!" and a fourth noted: "Now that's what you call a power pose."

Lisa shares Billie with her ex-husband Chris Coghill. The former couple fostered and later adopted Billie in 2006 after four rounds of failed IVF treatment, several miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy.

Beyond this, Lisa is also a doting stepmother to her husband John Torode's four children from his previous relationships.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2019

Opening up about the struggles of sharing a blended family, Lisa told Magic Radio in 2020: "It's challenging and you have to bend and stretch and compromise and breathe and cry and be angry and be sad and be happy and hold each other."

© Getty The duo share a blended family

Lovebirds John and Lisa, who went on to host John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, met when Lisa appeared on Celebrity Masterchef in 2010. They started dating two years later and got engaged in 2018.

