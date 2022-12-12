Lisa Faulkner overcome with emotion as she shares touching tribute to late mother The TV chef opened up

Lisa Faulkner paid tribute to her late mother, Julie, with a deeply emotional message on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old posted a touching throwback photo of her mum raising a glass alongside a friend. Beneath the snap, Lisa gushed: "Thinking of you today my mummy. How has it been so many years without you.

"Am so sad I can't get down to the cemetery or to meet everyone for lunch who gather every year to celebrate you and talk about you and love you. The snow has scuppered us. I will light a candle and make your Christmas cake and you will be all around."

Fans raced to share their heartfelt condolences, with one writing: "Thinking of you today… Always so hard this time of year without your loved ones," whilst a second remarked: "Oh bless you, Lisa. I know how you must feel. Have just been able to put my wreath on my Mum's grave this morning."

Lisa penned a touching tribute

"Sending huge hugs, it always hurts," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Lots of love to you Lisa! What a beautiful Mumma."

Lisa lost her mum when she was just 16. Julie died at the age of 44 from throat cancer.

Julie has been a constant source of inspiration to the actress and Lisa's first cookery book was actually a collection of her mother’s recipes.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, doting mum Lisa explained: "It's like she's still around. My mum was such an important part of my life and still is, so I feel that she's here."

Lisa and John tied the knot in 2019

During an interview with Daily Mail in 2012, the TV star revealed she turned to cooking to help with her grief.

"My mum was a whirlwind, a proper force," she recalled. "She was a brilliant cook and was always filling the house with people and music and food.

"She'd make her own pastry – we never had anything bought – and I can still hear, clear as a bell, the sound of her wedding ring tinkling against her glass rolling pin as she shaped it. I remember watching in awe as she made profiteroles, chicken tarragon, beef Wellington… and what's stayed with me more than anything is the taste of that food."

