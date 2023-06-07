Helen Skelton wows in strapless red gown for glamorous night out

Whether it's a dazzling bikini or a stylish TV appearance, it's safe to say, Helen Skelton always nails it when it comes to her fashion. And on Tuesday, it was no different when she was spotted at the British Soap Awards.

Taking to her Instagram with a slew of photos from the fun evening, fans couldn't get over how flawless the TV presenter looked who was rocking a sizzling floor-length strapless gown in a fiery red hue. The glitzy gown was adorned with diamantes on the torso - and she looked flawless.

Captioning the post she penned: "What a privilege to see this top talent up for so many awards. Respect @niknaksanderson …. on telly Tuesday 6th June @itv [heart eyes emoji] #soapawards #manchester #awards (thank you for the loan @mae_cassidy)."

As for her hair and makeup, Helen upped the ante and wore her vibrant blonde tresses down in voluminous curls in a dramatic side parting adding an extra oomph to her already glamorous ensemble. Her flawless makeup look was comprised of sultry smokey eyeshadow, brushes of warm bronzer and a slick of nude lipstick.

She completed her look with a stand-out circular bag adorned with silver and gold embellishments and a pearl-embellished bangle. She also slipped into a pair of pointed-toe nude heels.

As well as a stunning full-length photo, Helen shared photos alongside a number of fellow celebs including her former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Gorka Marquez and his pregnant wife Gemma Atkinson as well as, Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson and Ru Paul's Drag Race winner The Vivienne.

This year's awards made headlines before they went ahead as Phillip Schofield, who was due to present the awards stepped down from ITV after confessing he was having an affair with a younger colleague.

Jane McDonald replaced the former ITV host and looked sensational in a dazzling gold dress. The dazzling gown was completely spellbinding and featured an asymmetrical neckline, swathes of folded fabric, and a floor-grazing hemline.

The singing sensation teamed the look with a pair of strappy gold heels, dramatic gold drop earrings, and sleek gold bangles. She wore her brunette tresses in a bouffant hairdo and completed her red-carpet look with a touch of shimmery eyeshadow, fluttery lashes and a glossy pink lip - a winning combination.

Jane was honoured to be chosen to host the awards, and at the time penned a statement that read: "Oh my god…everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can't wait!"

She added: "I'm so excited to be this year's host for The British Soap Awards!! I LOVE my soaps, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards! Tuesday, 8pm, @ITV & @ITVX."

