Rebel Wilson makes big announcement about her future that may surprise you

Rebel Wilson is taking her career to the next level and branching out into music after signing a deal with Warner Music.

The 43-year-old is launching her own record label she has called Rebellionaire, with the first release slated to be the soundtrack for her directorial debut, The Deb, a musical set in Australia that will begin shooting Down Under in October.

"Take the 'b' out of billionaire and replace it with an 'r' for Rebel," she said of the name. Deadline was the first to report the news, with Rebel later confirming it on Instagram, sharing a photo of the article on her Stories.

© Getty Rebel celebrated her directorial debut in Cannes

The Deb was originally a stage musical penned by Hannah Reilly. It follows three girls whose lives are changed when one of them gets booted out of her posh city school and is sent to muck out with farm girls in a bush town far from the city limits.

Hannah won the Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission, a scholarship program the actress developed in 2019 at Sydney's Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP). The scholarship gives young female-identifying writers the opportunity to be mentored by Rebel. Winners also receive a $15,000 playwriting commission and the opportunity to spend 12 months at the ATYP.

© Getty Rebel with Hannah Reilly, who wrote the stage version of The Deb

"Basically, one young person wins it and then I mentor them for a year," Rebel explained. "And as part of it, they have to pitch a show and write the show and hopefully finish it by the end of the year."

© Brendon Thorne Rebel with Meg Washington, who co-wrote several songs for The Deb stage production

In April 2022, the Pitch Perfect star attended the Sydney premiere of The Deb at her namesake theater, The Rebel Theatre, which was named in her honor by the ATYP following her one million dollars donation to help the company set up the new home. Rebel is an ATYP Ambassador and has been involved with the theatre company since she was 19 years old.

© Getty Rebel will begin filming The Deb in Australia in October 2023

Last January, she shared a glimpse inside the new space on Instagram and couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she posed alongside the theatre's artistic director, Fraser. She penned: "Was so pumped to visit the new Rebel Theatre today with The Australian Theatre for Young People’s Artistic Director Fraser! It’s opening in Sydney in just a few months' time!"

Rebel added: "And in just a few weeks kids will be rehearsing here. It is such a special place for young Australians to showcase their creativity - love it! Can’t wait to see shows here @atyp_theatre."

© Getty Rebel has launched her own record label through Warner Music

The ATYP and Rebel first announced the news of The Rebel Theatre in September 2021, with Rebel saying in a statement at the time: "ATYP changed the direction of my life. I found a community of like-minded people there.

"I was inspired by them. I was helped by their friendship. I was encouraged by all the directors, tutors, staff, peers – everyone. I want more people to experience that."

