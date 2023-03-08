Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma's relationship timeline The Bridesmaids star is set to be the bride this year

Rebel Wilson is known worldwide for her comic personality and acting talents, but the star is far more private about her personal life.

However, in February 2023 the Bridesmaids actress announced the happy news that she and her girlfriend of one year, Ramona Agruma, were engaged. See the happy couple share a sweet tender moment together in the video below.

WATCH: Rebel and Ramona share a tender moment at the fun fair

But how did Rebel meet her shy but successful LA-based sweetheart? Find out all about the pair's relationship in HELLO!'s rundown below.

Who is Rebel Wilson's girlfriend Ramona Agruma?

Australian comedian Rebel's girlfriend is none other than American jewelry and fashion designer Ramona Agruma. Through her labels Lemon Ve Limon and DeLys, the Pitch Perfect singer's partner has had the opportunity to work with clients such as Madonna and Gwen Stefani.

Rebel and Ramona in January 2023

Most recently, Ramona worked with her girlfriend on a new project entitled R&R which was focused on creating an exclusive capsule collection of luxury designed loungewear.

Prior to Ramona and Rebel revealing their romantic relationship, the pair still made several public appearances together. In March 2022, the two women attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, with Ramona invited as Rebel's plus one for the exclusive event.

The couple at a charity ski event

In April of the same year, Ramona was again seen with The Almond and the Seahorse actress as they both attended a charity ski event in Utah for Operation Smile.

When did Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma meet?

Rebel and Ramona met in later 2021 after they were set up by a mutual friend. "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting," the accomplished performer told People in May 2022, before she had come out and revealed she was dating Ramona.

"That was a really good way to get to know each other," she continued, before gushing: "It was a bit old-school in that sense—very romantic."

Rebel and her girlfriend at the US Open in August 2022

The couple went public with their relationship through Rebel's Instagram in June 2022, with the comedian writing: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess" before signing off with some love hearts, a rainbow emoji, and the hashtag "loveislove."

Sadly, while the pair's coming out moment was a happy affair, it occurred before the couple had originally intended. The Pitch Perfect star and her partner felt forced into coming out after they were informed that a gossip column in The Sydney Morning Herald was planning to reveal their relationship.

"I just thought it was kind of grubby behaviour," Rebel told The Australian in October 2022 when asked about the incident. "Basically, with the situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you've got to hurry," she explained.

Rebel and Ramona in April 2022

"There are levels to telling ­people," the 43-year-old continued. "You tell your close family and your friends and not everybody. Across our two families, not everybody is as ­accepting as what you’d hope for, and we were trying to be respectful to those people and tell them in our own way."

Rebel concluded: "It was just a hard few days, especially for my partner, who's not used to being in the public eye and having to deal with stuff like that."

Are Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma engaged?

Yes! The happy couple announced that they are preparing to get married in February 2023. Once again the comedian and actress took to her Instagram to share the couple's news, revealing that she proposed to Ramona in Disneyland, California.

The couple's engagement announcement

In the caption to her post, Rebel wrote: "Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

The couple, who regularly impress fans with their fashionable twinned looks, posed for a photo at the park in matching pink striped jumpers. Meanwhile, Ramona's $100,000 Tiffany's ring which was bought for her by Rebel was on proud display in the first photo which they shared from the occasion.

Do Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have any children?

Yes, Ramona and Rebel co-parent one child together, a lovely baby girl named Royce Lillian who was born via surrogate in 2022.

Announcing the birth of Royce alongside a photograph of her cute little newborn in November, Rebel wrote on Instagram: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!"

Royce was born in late 2022

The actress and comedian continued lovingly: "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making," before she gave an extra special shout out to her "gorgeous surrogate."

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" Rebel said, before finishing her caption: "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

The adorable family at Christmas

Although Rebel and Ramona are both over the moon to be raising the child together as a soon-to-be married couple, the actress' journey to starting a family actually precedes her relationship with the super private designer. Talking to the Today Show's Maria Shriver in December 2022, the Bridesmaids star opened up about her journey to having Roycie.

"I was getting to 40 and I was like, 'I really do want to become a mother,'" the star, who has been open in the past about how she suffers from polycystic ovarian syndrome, said. She then went on to explain how "devastating" it was as she went through three egg-harvesting procedures only for none of her embryos to survive.

"It was such an emotional roller coaster," the Sydney-born actress admitted. However thankfully there was a happy ending in sight for Rebel. "I was still young enough to try a few more times, and then luckily got my gorgeous baby girl," she explained.

