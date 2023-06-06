Rebel Wilson stuns in a tiny white mini skirt in head-turning new photo

It looks like Rebel Wilson is gearing up for the grass season to begin as the actress took to the courts at Wimbledon to play some tennis. The Pitch Perfect actress could be seen looking super chic in her tennis whites including a mini-skirt, T-shirt and sports cap in a series of photos and videos posted to her 11 million followers on Instagram.

And the 43-year-old wasn't alone, Rebel could be seen enjoying a friendly game with Australian tennis player Matt Reid and British tennis player, James Ward. She wrote in the caption: "Just a spot of tennis @wimbledon today with @jameswardtennis & @matty_reidy."

WATCH: Rebel Wilson looks so in love in tender moment with Ramona Agruma

Rebel looked in her element as she stood next to both James and Matty for a photo and was even seen showing off her own skills in a video of her hitting the ball from across the net. Another snap showed Rebel looking thrilled as she stood in between both athletes with her mouth open in shock.

A third photo Rebel shared showed a tube full of tennis balls placed next to a framed photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks phenomenal in sailor outfit as she steps to Cannes yacht party after recently welcoming first child

MORE: Rebel Wilson wows in tiny black swimsuit in captivating beach video - wait till you see her outfit change

Fans were quick to comment on Rebel's enviable day out and sports attire. One person commented light-heartedly: "She looks nice and cute but will absolutely DESTROY you on the court." A second added: "Girl looking so cute!!" as a third wrote: "This is very you."

Rebel's trip the to the iconic sports venue in south west London comes shortly after she and her fiancée Ramona Agruma hit the French riviera for the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. Rebel and her love were in town to attend a number of glitzy events including one celebrating her directorial debut for the film, The Deb.

© Daniele Venturelli Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attended the amfAR Cannes Gala

Another amfAR event saw the pair look gorgeously loved up on the red carpet. In the photos, Rebel looked sensational in a strapless, floor-length gown in a deep green shade, paired with a stunning diamond necklace. Ramona, meanwhile, looked equally glorious in a pale pink off-the-shoulder number complete with an elegant thigh-split.



The couple were no doubt enjoying some child-free time after welcoming their baby Royce Lilian, who was born via a surrogate, in November. At the time, Rebel wrote a heartfelt message on social media to announce the happy news. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" she wrote.

© David M. Benett Rebel Wilson attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023

The star has been incredibly honest about her health transformation too, and in 2020 documented her journey by changing her lifestyle habits, resulting in her losing over 80 lbs. "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight," she said. "It was just being the healthiest version of myself."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.