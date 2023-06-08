Christina Hall shares joyful glimpse from stunning future home in adorable photo with husband Josh Hall

The Christina on the Coast star splits her time between California and Tennessee

Christina Hall may primarily reside in Southern California's Newport Beach – she does lead hit show Christina on the Coast after all – but she'll always reserve a big chunk of her heart to Nashville, Tennessee.

The star is one of the thousands of California residents who left the state in favor of Tennessee, making the California to Tennessee pipeline a very real stereotype, and though she hasn't done a permanent move, she can't wait to make it official.

Three years ago she and her now-husband Josh Hall purchased a vacation home in the country-loving state, and today she maintains Tennessee has yet to fail to take her "breath away."

Christina took to Instagram late on Wednesday to share a glimpse of her recent trip to Franklin, Tennessee, sharing an adorable photo alongside her husband posing outside the stunning Southall Farm & Inn.

In the photo, the two have a beautiful sunset and luscious expanse of green land serving as a picture-perfect background. The HGTV star is donning blue skinny jeans paired with a black lace top and matching over the knee suede heeled boots, and she styled her signature blonde hair in her go-to beachy waves.

Meanwhile her husband opted for a dark blue button down shirt paired with gray-blue jeans plus navy blue sneakers.

© Instagram Christina said she loved her first time visiting the Tennessee inn where the two stayed

"Oh Tennessee, it was love at first sight and 3 years later you still take my breath away," Christina wrote in the caption, before joking: "Love you too Josh," next to a winky face emoji.

She added: "But for real, this place is good for the soul," and fans were quick to note in the comments under the post that they can tell how happy Tennessee makes them both.

© Instagram The two have expanded their business of flipping homes to Tennessee as well

"I believe everyone needs a place to help replenish the soul. Good for you. You deserve the best. Enjoy!!" one fan wrote, as others added: "Awww Franklin is seriously a dream!! I also moved from California!" and: "Beautiful couple, beautiful pic!!" as well as: "Glad you love this little slice of heaven," plus another fan also wrote: "You two are so darn cute. I have watched and enjoyed your program from day one. You are a class act."

© Getty Christina and Josh will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this year

Though Tennessee is only a second home for the couple for now, earlier this year Christina revealed to People that she and Josh plan to retire there.

The two have been married since 2022, and though they don't have children of their own, they are raising Christina's two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, plus her three-year-old son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

© Getty The family of five at a Los Angeles event earlier this year

"It's the best," she told the outlet about Tennessee, adding: "It's definitely where we'll retire."

Though she did admit that she wishes she could do the opposite, explaining: "I would love to live [in Tennessee] full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to."

© Instagram Christina with her mini-me daughter and sons

Still, she said: "This is down the road when the kids are out of high school. But that's the ultimate plan," noting that: "The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different."

