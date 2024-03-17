Christina Hall dons chic bikini for loved up photo with Josh Hall from annual beach vacation

Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall are soaking up the sun and enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation time together at the beach.

The HGTV stars, who tied the knot in 2022, jetted off this weekend for a couples getaway in Cabo San Lucas, and shared an envy-inducing glimpse with fans.

As the weekend came to a close, the Christina on the Coast host took to Instagram and shared a sun-filled snap from her beach getaway.

WATCH: Christina Hall wows fans with 2024 hair transformation

In the pic, which captures her and Josh from behind as they sit on the sandy edge of the water, the former Flip or Flop star is posing with her signature blonde hair up in a bun, wearing a black bikini, while her doting hubby is wearing coordinating black swim trunks and a cap, wrapping his arm around her and planting a kiss on her forehead.

"Weekend getaways to Cabo with you are my favorite," Christina wrote in her caption alongside a red heart emoji, and Josh was quick to reply: "These weekends are always unmatched. Love time away with you."

Fans then took to the comments section under the post to gush about the loved-up shot, with one writing: "Awe, sweeties!! Enjoy the sand & sun in your favorite place," as others followed suit with: "Love it!" and: "Happy looks good on you, sister!" as well as: "So happy for your true love and happiness," plus another one of her followers added: "Beautiful couple!"

Cabo has long been a favorite destination for Christina and Josh since they started dating, and the latter also shared his own round of photos commemorating their several visits there each March since 2021.

MORE: Tarek El Moussa 'in trouble' for embarrassing his and Christina Hall's teenage daughter in new video

MORE: Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's son looks so much like his baby half-brother in new family photo

He first posted a photo from this year, in which the two are sharing a smooch in the ocean, followed by one posing in tropical outfits, another in coordinating plaid shirts and a final one from 2021 embracing at a bar.

© Instagram Josh also shared a sweet photo from the trip

"Still going strong," Josh wrote in his caption, and Christina in turn wrote in the comments: "Stilllll love you & Cabo."

MORE: Christina Hall's ex Tarek El Moussa shares honest confession about past year of hardships in rare photos with baby Tristan

© Getty The Halls in January of 2023

When they're not building up a sunkissed glow in Cabo, Christina and Josh are based in Orange County, where they live with her three kids; she shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, four, with her second husband Ant Anstead.

They also spend a lot of their time in Nashville, Tennessee, where the family owns a second home and where they have expanded their home remodeling business.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.