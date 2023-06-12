Nadiya Bychkova and beau Kai Widdrington look smitten during Maldives trip

Nadiya Bychkova and her boyfriend Kai Widdrington looked absolutely smitten during their latest getaway to The Maldives.

Taking to their respective Instagram Stories, the duo – who found love on Strictly Come Dancing – posted a slew of idyllic video clips documenting their time away.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington hold hands in sweet video

In one sun-drenched clip, the couple could be seen strolling along a jetty surrounded by crystal clear water. Nadiya and Kai appeared in their element as they soaked up the stunning scenery.

For their joint adventure, Nadiya, 33, opted to wear a white cropped sports top which she teamed with a pair of light-wash denim shorts. The TV star elevated her outfit with a sleek baseball cap, a pair of aviator sunglasses and a delicate silver pendant.

© Instagram The couple jetted off to The Maldives

Kai, 27, meanwhile, wore an oversized brown T-shirt, dark jeans, white trainers, and a pair of suave sunglasses.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian-born Nadiya posted a sultry video of herself soaking up the sun's rays in a petrol blue bikini. In the short clip, Nadiya could be seen relaxing by the water's edge, before quickly zooming in on the sea where her beau Kai tried his hand at snorkelling.

Captioning the sweet video, Nadiya penned: "Hi [waving hand emoji and laughing face emoji] @kaiwidd [white love heart]".

© Instagram Nadiya showcased her toned legs

Since confirming their relationship, Kai and Nadiya have been incredibly open about their future baby plans. Speaking to Yours magazine this year, professional dancer Kai said: "Would I like a family of my own one day? Of course".

© Getty The couple found love on Strictly Come Dancing

He went on: "I'd love to be a father. We're busy at the moment laying the foundations for all of that".

© Getty The lovebirds recently went on tour together

Chiming in agreement, Nadiya added: "I always wanted to have many children".

Nadiya is already a doting mother to daughter Mila whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, footballer Matija Skarabot. Nadiya confirmed that the former couple were no longer an item back in 2022.

The Strictly dancer shares an incredibly close bond with her little girl. And whilst she doesn't post pictures of her face on social media, little Mila often makes an appearance on Nadiya's Instagram page.

Back in January, Nadiya shared an incredibly candid parenting confession after she was forced to spend time apart from her daughter.

© Instagram The dancer is a devoted mother-of-one

She made the honest admission during an impromptu Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. When asked whether she finds it hard being away from her daughter, the blonde beauty explained: "Yes, I am finding it very, very hard…

"But I always make sure when I am with her… I am there 100 per cent [praying hands emoji] and she knows and understands that mummy has to work to be able to provide…"

