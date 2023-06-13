Garth Brooks shares defiant statement after latest business venture sparks reaction

Garth Brooks left certain fans up in arms with a comment made in an interview last week — and now he's speaking out.

The country superstar, 61, spoke to Billboard about his new Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk (which is still under construction) and how it would serve every brand of beer.

"I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another," he said.

"And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make," Brooks told the outlet. "Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you're an [expletive], there are plenty of other places on [Nashville's] lower Broadway."

The statement (made during Pride month) seemed to ignite social media backlash from those who were against his decision to also serve Bud Light at his bar.

The brand came under fire from many right-wingers after it made the decision to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April — at a time when LGBTQ rights have come under fire once again.

As a result, a few celebrity-owned bars, including those by John Rich and Kid Rock (both in Nashville's lower Broadway), made the controversial decision to pull the beverage from their stock.

John, for his part, spoke with Fox News Digital about the Ropin' the Wind hitmaker's decision to keep Bud Light in his bar's roster, saying: "Garth Brooks has always been the guy that that said, 'everybody come to my show.'

"It's something that we love about Garth. He makes his music for everybody. And that really is what music is about. You're making your music for everybody. Beer's for everybody, too. If Garth is serving Bud Light in his bar, that's fine. Garth can do that. Garth might find out not many people are going to order it."

However, Garth doubled down on the decision to stock the brand of beer in his bar in his "Inside Studio G" livestream on Monday.

"Diversity, inclusiveness: that's me! That's always been me," he said. "I get it, everybody's got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me.

"I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All-inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people's opinions, but that's OK, man. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs. I have mine."

He continued: "I'm a bar owner now. Are we going to have the most popular beers in the thing? Yes. It's not our call if we don't or not. It's the patrons call – the bosses, right?

"Bring 'em in there, if they don't want it, then I got to go to the distributor saying, 'Man, your stuff's not selling.' And then the action gets taken, right? But the truth is, it's those people in those seats that make those decisions. And that's what Friends in Low Places is gonna be."