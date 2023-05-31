Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's jaw-dropping 300-acre mega-mansion – best photos

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of country music's most powerful couples and with a reported combined net worth of $400 million, it's not surprising they have splashed the cash on some impressive real estate.

The couple – who married in 2005 – have owned a few luxury properties over the years but have called Nashville home since 2015 after relocating from a $3.5 million estate in Oklahoma, where they lived to be closer to Garth's three daughters following his history-making divorce from his first wife, Sandy Mahl.

© Instagram Garth and Trisha finally moved into their Tennessee home in 2018 after relocating from Oklahoma

Garth and Trisha's home is located in Goodlettsville, Tennessee near Nashville, and was actually built on land bought by Garth in November 1990 for $432,500. Following their marriage, the couple spent years building a spacious property, but they only moved into it in 2018 after the Friends in Low Places singer wrapped his three-year comeback tour.

© Instagram Garth and Trisha's kitchen features an island, stainless steel appliances, and a blue backsplash to match the walls

"We built the house just the way that [Trisha] wanted it," Garth told Live with Kelly and Ryan in December 2018. "We weren't even in it when the tour started so we had to come back, go check on the house that's being built, and then we got in it."

© Instagram Garth and Trisha's 300-acre compound boasts incredible views

Speaking of how they were going to spend their first holiday season in the house, Garth added: "But the tour, thank God, took off like it did, so there were no pictures hung, no nothing. This is actually gonna be the first Christmas we actually get to (spend in it). It's sweet."

© Instagram The couple's primary bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom

The 5,551 square foot home, dubbed 'Blue Rose Estate', sits inside a 300-acre compound behind a gated entrance and long driveway that offers plenty of privacy. There are 13 rooms in total, seven bedrooms, and six bathrooms.

As well as luxury amenities, there are multiple living areas, dining rooms, a swimming pool and a spa, and a 1,575 square foot garage as well as a 746 square foot basement.

© Instagram The home boasts six bathrooms, one of which features black and white photos of old Hollywood stars including Marilyn Monroe

Garth and Trisha's property portfolio also included a Malibu beach house which they bought in 2008 for around $5 million before selling it for close to $7 million in 2016. The vacation home boasted four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and 4,200 square feet of space.

© Instagram Garth and Trisha's home has been decorated with artwork, hardwood floors and contrasting colors and fabrics

The couple's seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom Oklahoma home was reportedly sold in 2014 before their move back to Tennessee following Garth's promise to Trisha that they would return to Nashville once his daughters, Taylor, now 30, August, now 29, and Allie, now 26, graduated from high school.

© Instagram One of the couple's living rooms features a roaring fireplace

Earlier this year, Trisha also put her 6,553 square feet Brentwood, TN, home on the market for $4.5 million, almost double what she paid for it.

© Instagram Trisha and Garth's home has impressive views from each of their 13 rooms

The singer, cookbook author, and TV personality bought the home a little over two decades ago and it has been extensively remodeled and modernized and features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, an elevator, and more than 6,500 square feet of two-level living space.

© Instagram The couple's home is secluded from prying eyes behind a gated entrance and long driveway

