Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have had fans on the edge of their seats since they revealed they are opening a bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway – and the wait is finally over.

The country music star, 62, and his wife, 59, will have a grand opening for their Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk on March 7, which also happens to be the day that a new docuseries on the venue drops on Prime Video.

The couple "set out to build the ultimate oasis, a honky-tonk in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee," and now fans have been granted a behind-the-scenes look into their journey.

© Getty Images Garth and Trisha have built a bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway

"Paying tribute to his roots, Garth enlists the help of his friends, day-one tour team and an all-star hospitality group to open the epic, four-story bar on Lower Broadway," a press release on the show read.

"This is a labor of love and his thank you to the community of Music City," it added.

Speaking about the docuseries, Friends in Low Places, Garth said: "This was so much more than I bargained for! With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business. This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on."

Trisha added: "We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication, and a shared vision. I'm really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky-Tonk.

"We are excited to share the culmination of everyone's efforts. It's even bigger than we dreamed!"

© Instagram Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk opens on March 7

Both Garth and Trisha took to Instagram on Thursday to share a teaser of the docuseries, and their fans were overjoyed with the news.

In the clip, which you can see below, Garth reveals that he wanted the bar to feel like people were experiencing a "Garth Brooks concert".

He said: "When you walk into Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk you're in that stadium show, you're at that dive bar.

"Try and remember, at the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, there's the construction of it, but there's also the building of the entertainment. That's what a bar and honky-tonk is."

He added: "At the same time, these people that come to a Garth Brooks spot, they expect what they see at a Garth Brooks concert, and so you bring in the best of the best, which also happens to be that family that you've been touring the world with for the last three decades."

© Getty Images Garth wants the bar to feel like a concert

Garth revealed plans to open a Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk back in 2020. It features three floors, live music stages, and multiple bars.

Speaking about the bar to Billboard last June, Garth said: "I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. "

In November, Garth revealed why he didn't name the venue after himself. "When this [opportunity] popped up, the thought was, does Garth Brooks owe Nashville? You bet Garth Brooks owes Nashville.

© Getty Garth and Trisha's new bar has been a labor of love

"So, I'm looking at Lower Broadway, going, 'It's not the fact that Garth Brooks is missing, but Friends in Low Places is missing here … So that's why it's not the Garth Bar.

He added: "I've said this before, and I'll say it again: You can like Garth Brooks. You cannot like Garth Brooks. Either way, chances are, you probably sang Friends in Low Places."

