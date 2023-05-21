Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, goes topless at her Montecito home’s poolside in sexy snap

Gwyneth Paltrow has sent temperatures soaring as she casually went topless by her poolside at her glamorous Montecito home this weekend. Feeling the heat, the 50-year-old A-list star soaked up the sunshine as she only wore her wide-legged jeans by the pool and her feet were barefoot.

© Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow has sent temperatures soaring

She knows she is the best advert for her goop jeans as she shared the clip with her 8.3million followers on Instagram and she certainly courted their attention. Leaving her top inside, Gwyneth was fresh from the pool herself as her golden locks were hanging wet down her shoulders and slicked back off her face. Having emerged from the pool, she was the picture of confidence and she had the appearance of being carefree. Her focus was on her stunning and tranquil surroundings. The actress admired the view from the pool, which was totally gorgeous, overlooking the sculpted trees and greenery.

© Getty Gwyneth often can be found at her Montecito home

© Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram She knows she is the best advert for her goop jeans

As a wellness guru, Gwyneth has talked openly about body image and confidence over the years. She has shared her own hopes for “self-improvements” and talked about experiencing insecurities as a woman. "I don’t think I’ve ever met a woman that feels completely great about her body, and that’s a real shame," she previously told The Press Association.

© Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram As a wellness guru, Gwyneth has talked openly about body image

"That means that we’re holding ourselves to some other standard that’s been prescribed to us and it’s very external as opposed to internal. At this point in my life, I’m definitely not a perfect person, but I’m always on a journey toward self-improvement. I really like myself. I know my faults. I don’t think I have blind spots anymore, and I’m trying to sort of cultivate that same feeling about my body."

© Getty But turning 50 didn’t make Gwyneth nervous

© Getty She felt inspired when she turned 50

But turning 50 didn’t make Gwyneth nervous, in fact it made her feel inspired. She told PEOPLE: “I feel really inspired by turning 50. I used to care so much what people thought of me. Now I don't care. It's so nice. What I think it really means to not be caught up in what other people think is that it means that you're close to yourself.”

© Getty Gwyneth enjoys time out at her home

She added: "I think that transition is particularly hard for a woman because of what society tells us about turning 40 and that in some way when we lose reproductive viability that we're no longer desirable or important or visible. But I really didn't have any [anxiety] turning 50. I felt like this amazing liberation started to come."

© Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow takes fans on a tour of her home

© Getty She talked about women's issues, including their insecurities with their image

