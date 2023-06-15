Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin recycles her infamous 2002 Oscars dress

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter is proving the Apple really doesn't fall far from the tree. The Oscar-winning actress has revealed that her teenage daughter Apple often digs through her closet and tries on outfits after a fan asked if the 19-year-old had access to her fashion archives.

Gwyneth shared a snap of apple in her now infamous semi-sheer black Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 2002 Oscars. The dress was widely mocked at the time and ended up on Worst Dressed lists because of the unshapely black skirt and the semi-sheer ruched top.

© Gwyneth Paltrow Apple Martin in mom's 2002 Oscars dress

In the new picture shared by the Oscar winner, Apple was pulling off the dress, as she paired with a pearl necklace and posed with her hand under her chin and looking away from the camera.

"Everybody really hated [it], but I think it’s kind of dope," Gwyneth recalled in 2021 as she spoke to Vogue about her fashion history. “I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time, it was too Goth … too hard. I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it.”

© Steve Granitz Gwyneth at 2002 Oscars

Apple and Gwnyeth are very close but this past year saw a big change for the pair as Apple left their New York home for college in Tennessee, and the Goop founder was not shy when she shared how it made her feel.

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," Gwyneth told People recalling the day Apple officially moved out of their home and into her new college dorm.

She admitted: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears," revealing that she wishes she could see her more often.

© Photo: Instagram Gwyneth and Apple are close

Apple is now ending her freshman year as a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. She made another big decision in January, when it was revealed she had pledged to the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority on campus. KKG, which has over 140 chapters across the US and Canada, announced her as a 2023 pledge.

In May, Gwyneth shared a public tribute to her eldest as she turned 19 on May 16, which was also Mother's Day.

© Instagram Apple looks like her mom as much as she looks like her dad

"A double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom. I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation," wrote Gwyneth. "To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can’t take it! Thank you for making me brunch, I am making you dinner!! I love you so much, forever and ever, mama."

In response Apple commented:"I love you so much mama. You are the best mother and woman I know."