Gwyneth Paltrow shows off endless legs in hot pants in latest photo

Gwyneth Paltrow gave fans a small glimpse of her private life at her Montecito, California home — yes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are neighbors — as part of a Q&A "Ask Me Anything" session with her followers on Instagram.

While many of them asked about her health regimen, eating habits, fashion choices, and even her taste in music, one decided to go bold and ask for a peek at her appearance.

"Can I see your beautiful legs," a follower asked, and the 50-year-old actress responded with a photograph of herself showing off her endlessly toned legs.

© Instagram Gwyneth gave her fans a show of her legs while at home

She wore a pair of cream colored hot pants with a fuchsia knit half-sleeved sweater, leaving her hair down and showing off a bit of her office space.

One of the photos as part of her session included her posing in a pair of wide-legged jeans from her Goop label, which she showed off in bold fashion back in May.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow takes fans inside her lavish $5million Montecito mansion

The star sent temperatures soaring when she casually went topless by her poolside at her glamorous Montecito home wearing nothing but her jeans.

© Instagram The actress posed in nothing but her wide-legged Goop jeans

It looked like she'd just emerged from the pool herself, with her golden locks slicked back and away from her place as she covered herself up to admire her tranquil surroundings.

As a wellness guru, Gwyneth has talked openly about body image and confidence over the years. She has shared her own hopes for "self-improvements" and talked about experiencing insecurities as a woman.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares surprise photos with look-alike daughter Apple as she reveals special 'double celebration'

"I don't think I've ever met a woman that feels completely great about her body, and that’s a real shame," she previously told The Associated Press.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow details her wellness routine

"That means that we're holding ourselves to some other standard that's been prescribed to us and it's very external as opposed to internal. At this point in my life, I'm definitely not a perfect person, but I'm always on a journey toward self-improvement.

"I really like myself. I know my faults. I don't think I have blind spots anymore, and I'm trying to sort of cultivate that same feeling about my body."

MORE: Gwyneth Patrow’s daughter Apple's incredible reaction as her mom spills about her famous exes

Ahead of turning 50 last September, Gwyneth shared an eye-catching photograph of herself taking a leap in a bikini while reflecting on the milestone.

© Instagram She shared a photo of herself in a bikini ahead of turning 50

In a detailed write-up on her blog, the mom-of-two mulled over turning 50 and what it represented to her, describing how each of her parents reacted to hitting the milestone themselves.

"I am struck by how, for both of my parents, 50 seemed like a reckoning. For my mother, it was a culmination of the wonderous, the highs, the loves, the art. For my father, a culmination of sorrows," she stated.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow faces new disappointment in the verdict following ski trial victory

Elaborating on the way it had changed her body while her mind remained at peace, she continued: "A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters," listing off graying hair, oven burns, the effects of pregnancy, and even the scars of a finger being smashed in a window long ago.

© Getty Images But turning 50 didn’t make Gwyneth nervous

"I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.