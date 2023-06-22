Stacey Dooley and her mini-me baby daughter Minnie twin in adorable new photo

Stacey Dooley delighted fans on Thursday with a seriously adorable photograph of her "twinning" with her mini-me baby daughter, Minnie.

Dressed in plain white linen trousers and a brown muted T-shirt, the former Strictly Come Dancing star – who shares her six-month-old tot with Kevin Clifton – was seen doting on her red-haired cherub, whose baby outfit almost mimicked hers.

© Instagram Stacey seen doting on her mini-me baby Minnie

"Matchy matchy 4eva [twin emoji] I'm traaaaaaagic [laughing emoji]," she wrote in the caption, which promoted a flurry of messages.

One follower said: "Enjoy it whilst you can - soon she will be telling you what she is wearing… and what you are allowed to wear too." Another remarked: "She's growing so quickly…" A third post read: "Awww more matchy matchy please… adorable."

SEE: Strictly's Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's cutest family photos

There's no denying how much Stacey has been relishing motherhood, who recently revealed spending time with her daughter is "magic".

© Shutterstock Stacey shares little Minnie with partner Kevin Clifton

Speaking on The One Show a few weeks ago, she enthused: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

Meanwhile, her partner Kevin has been left awestruck by how well she has adapted to the sleepless nights and hard work of parenting a newborn. During an appearance on GMB this spring, former Strictly dancer Kevin said he was finding it hard to be separated from his girls while on tour, but was amazed by how well his partner was coping alone.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley gushes over baby Minnie

"Come back just for the day for Sunday, and spent the day with them, and I’m absolutely exhausted from it. But Stacey just carries on," he said. "I don't know how she does it. It must be this motherly thing that kicks in, I dunno. I don’t know how she does it. She's an amazing mum."