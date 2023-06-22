Exclusive: I'm a Celeb's Jill Scott on her surprise reunion with royal campmate Mike Tindall

Former Lioness Jill Scott has opened up to HELLO! about bumping into her fellow I'm a Celebrity campmate Mike Tindall at Ascot on Tuesday.

The England football champion looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress at the event, which she attended with her fiancée Shelley Unitt, with many saying Jill looked to have taken style inspiration from Princess Kate in her glamorous frock.

Speaking to us for the "In Conversations With" campaign with Zizzi and the Mental Health Foundation, which is raising awareness around anxiety, Jill revealed what she spoke to her royal friend Mike about at the prestigious race day.

Jill told HELLO!: "I saw him just as I walked in and I was like, 'Oh, I'll have to say hello'. I was asking him if there were any good horses. I didn't have a clue what I was doing to be honest with you! It was fun."

When asked if Mike passed on any good tips about the horses racing, Jill divulged: "He didn't actually. I don't think he was actually putting any bets on."

It's not known if royals are allowed to bet on horse racing, but we imagine that royalty refrain from placing bets due to protocol.

© getty Mike Tindall, Dolly Maude, Jill Scott and Zara Tindall attend Royal Ascot 2023

Jill and Shelley also caught up with Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, who the pair had spent time with in Australia during I'm a Celebrity.

The sports legend revealed: "Zara was there as well, so it was nice to see her – especially as Shelley had been in the jungle when she'd been on the family and friends side. It was nice to catch up."

© Getty Mike and Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot

The former Aston Villa and England footballer took part in the Zizzi mental health campaign with actor Owen Warner, another fellow campmate of Jill and Mike's.

Jill told us that her mental health actually improved through going on the reality show.

She explained: "It was nice to chat to Owen because in the jungle we didn't have any phones, any internet. Your mental health was in a really good place by the end of it.

"Ok, we'd lost weight because we don't get a lot of food but mentally I did feel really good, not being on your phone, having people to talk to and being outdoors as well."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Jill was the champion of last year's I'm a Celebrity

The star also shared advice on coping with anxiety, suggesting: "It might just be that you're going into a day and it's really busy and overwhelming, but if you just break it down… like work, walking the dog, get back for the children and get the tea on, just the little checklist of what you're doing – I find it doesn't make the day as overwhelming and that can help with anxiety."

© Getty Prince William congratulates Jill Scott during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 final match

For more information, tips and to seek support see mentalhealth.org.uk