Demi Moore looks so chic in monochrome outfit, but fans call her out over something else

In all her years in Hollywood, Demi Moore has always been a vision, and has consistently nailed both her red carpet style and her off-duty looks.

Her latest fashion moment is no exception, during a trip to Stockholm to attend a star-studded midsummer-themed party by fashion label Max Mara in honor of their Resort 2024 collection.

Of course, the actress looked chic as ever donning some stunning pieces from the brand, and while her fans certainly loved the look, many found themselves distracted by the star's adorable little plus one.

Demi took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the fabulous event – which was also attended by fellow celebs Lily Collins, Kiernan Shipka, Lili Reinhart, and more – posting a photo of her outfit styled by celebrity favorite stylist Brad Goreski.

For the event, Demi ushered in summer with a bright white, monochrome look, consisting of white pants, a white tank top, plus a long white knit jacket with cable-knit sleeves. Keeping with the theme of midsummer, she added a green, blue and white flower crown that is typical of the tradition.

Fabulous as she looked, however, all eyes were on her other accessory beyond the flower crown: none other than her beloved miniature chihuahua, Pilaf, or Pilaf the Little Mouse.

© Instagram Pilaf stole the show!

Little Pilaf is always by his mom's side, and has been pictured at various events and outings, including restaurant visits, at a tennis match last year, and he was even pictured in a photo of Demi's daughter Rumer Willis' ultrasound appointment, alongside his other older sisters Tallulah and Scout Willis.

For Pilaf's latest outing in Stockholm, his mom made sure he was extra comfortable, and she even wore a custom Max Mara white sling for him to sit in that perfectly matched her already coordinating outfit.

© Instagram Pilaf had his own Max Mara outfit

"Touched down in Stockholm for @maxmara's midsummer night dinner party. Thanks for having me!" she wrote in her caption, and while many fans complimented her outfit with: "How beautiful," and: "Excellent! Looks like you had a fabulous time," as well as: "Looking gorgeous in this midsummer," most had their attention on Pilaf.

© Getty Demi, her ex-boyfriend Daniel Humm, and Pilaf at the French Open last year

"A chic Pilaf carrier!!!!" one of her follower's wrote, as others added: "Pilaf is going full 'who wore it better' here!" and: "Pilaf takes a mean photo," as well as: "I love Pilaf!" plus even a cheeky: "Pilaf for sure is jet lagged."

© Instagram Pilaf was even in attendance at one of Rumer's doctor appointments during her pregnancy

While Pilaf is Demi's trusty companion and is always being showered with love by his mom, he has recently had to share her attention with Demi's new little love, her daughter Rumer's newborn daughter.

The mom-of-three and her ex-husband Bruce Willis became grandparents for the first time following the birth of Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, who Rumer shares with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

© Instagram Pilaf with the Willis-Moore-Heming family

The couple announced their first daughter's birth with a joint Instagram post on April 25, where they wrote: "You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of."

"Pure love for this little birdie," Demi wrote in the comments at the time, as Rumer's stepmom Emma Heming Willis added: "Omg we love her so so much."

