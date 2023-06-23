Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright are making us green-eyed with their sunny snaps from gorgeous Ibiza, and the actress recently shared some photos looking seriously chic as the couple and their friends took part in some pre-wedding festivities.

In one snap, posted on her Instagram Stories, Michelle was joined by her gal pals as they stood in front of a gorgeous backdrop. The Ten Pound Poms star wrote in the caption: "The night before the big day," followed by a chapel emoji, referring to her loved one's upcoming wedding on the White Island.

In the photo, the girls all look super glamorous. Michelle could be seen wearing a floor-length striped maxi dress adorned with neutral and pink tones. The star paired the look with her go-to, gold-rimmed sunglasses, gold jewellery and a chic wide-brimmed fedora hat to complete the perfectly chic, boho ensemble.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan with her pals in Ibiza

The sunny pictures didn't stop there. In another Instagram Story, Michelle shared a lovely photo as she stood beside her husband Mark with the glistening blue sea behind them. Mark had a loving arm around his stunning wife's waist as he rocked an open, white linen shirt paired with some striped shorts and some casual black slip-on sandals.

Michelle has been in Ibiza for a few days now and she's given her huge following lots of insight into their holiday. Earlier this week, she even shared a sun-soaked snap of her in a bikini showing off her toned abs.

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle are enjoying sunny Ibiza

Tagging the location as Formentera, Michelle was having the time of her life on a boat with her girlfriends. The former Corrie star was rocking a strapless brown bikini, accessorized with a gold pendant necklace. "What a day," she wrote in the caption.

Fans are often wondering how Michelle keeps herself in such great shape, and she has previously shared an insight into her fitness lifestyle but keeps down to earth and doesn't pressurise herself.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan takes a seflie while on holiday in Ibiza

She previously told Cosmopolitan that the loves morning workouts and sweat HIIT classes, but added: "I just don't punish myself, it’s not my life to go to the gym. If I can go to the gym I will, if I can't, I can't."

© Instagram Michelle boasts an enviable physique

She went on to say: "I prefer to [workout] in the morning to get it out the way, but it is literally whenever I can fit it in that I'll go. If I go early in the morning, I tend not to have breakfast first and I do feel better afterward because then I feel like I've set myself up for the day. But warming up takes longer in the morning, it takes longer to get going".