Mark Wright films heart-stopping moment at megamansion with Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's Essex home is about to get even better with the addition of a huge outdoor pool

Mark Wright, 36, and his wife Michelle Keegan have created the most impressive Essex mansion over the past few years, and now it's set to get even better with the addition of a giant outdoor pool.

On Thursday, the former TOWIE star took to Instagram Stories on his home account (@WrightyHome) to share a hair-raising video of the moment the two halves of the pool were painstakingly craned in. Watch the dramatic video…

WATCH: Hold your breath as you watch Mark Wright's pool being installed

Once complete, their outdoor pool area will be a space akin to any five-star hotel or villa. The render plans show it having in-water loungers as well as other loungers around the perimeter. There is also a Balinese-style day bed making it look so high end.

Inside, the wonder continues as Michelle and Mark have carefully planned an immaculate home with luxurious features and beautiful furnishings.

The pair love neutral colour schemes and they have been elevated with lots of marble and gold.

Their his-and-hers master bathroom is a thing of pure beauty with dual sinks, a steam and sauna as well as a classic rainfall walk-in shower.

The stars recently unveiled their dressing room makeover – sharing before and afters just to prove quite how impressive it is.

The couple's sofa is huge inside their plush home

It comprises of two adjoining rooms, one with fully fitting wardrobes which appears to be Mark's domain, and another with more storage, open shelves, a vanity unit and a large seat in the middle.

Unsurprisingly, fans wasted no time in sharing their praise for the hotel-worthy room. "Now that!!!!! Is a dressing room!!! Bootiful [sic]," penned one, and: "Wow. What a dream," added another. A third left the comment: "Wow I need an extension. Super gorgeous."

© Photo: Instagram The stars' bedroom looks like a hotel

Others were a little concerned about the risk of potential burglaries by sharing this look online. One wrote: "Gorgeous but don't you think showing it all online it can be viewed by criminals, look what happened to Tommy Fury and Molly Mae," referring to when the Love Island stars had thousands of pounds of stuff stolen from their private home.

The couple like to keep fit and they can do so without leaving home as their house has its own gym and the room has stunning Parquet flooring, Georgian style windows, many state-of-the-art machines and a fully stocked rack of free weights.

Other features in their grand home are just as decadent and include a cosy cinema room, a chic dining area and a party space complete with a bespoke bar. Just imagine being invited to a party at the Wrighty megamansion!

