Michelle Keegan showcases bronzed figure in stunning strapless bikini

Michelle Keegan showcased her toned abs in a new photo shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The former Coronation Street star took to her Stories, where she posed with friends, looking fabulous in a strapless two-piece.

The star's bikini was as bronzed as her skin, and Michelle beamed in the photo, wearing a Panama hat and sunglasses and keeping her long brunette locks loose.

Her makeup was kept subtle, allowing her natural beauty to shine through and she accessorised with simple gold necklaces. The star captioned the snap, which had been taken on a boat: "What a day," adding heart and sun emojis.

© Instagram Michelle shared the stunning photo on Instagram

Michelle has been enjoying a sun-soaked trip in Ibiza, taking in the sights with her friends as well as her husband, former TOWIE star Mark Wright.

© Getty The star is married to Mark Wright

A few days earlier, she shared another glimpse inside her lavish trip. The Brassic performer stunned fans with a series of sun-soaked snapshots including a dreamy-looking photo of a beachfront bar surrounded by date palms and giant aloe vera.

© Instagram Michelle boasts an enviable physique

Elsewhere, Michelle shared a gorgeous picture of herself looking ultra-glam in a pair of white linen trousers, a black crop top and her fedora. She was photographed enjoying what appeared to be an afternoon stroll down towards the sparkling coastline.

This isn't the first time we've been left swooning over Michelle's holiday looks. At the weekend, she also took a trip down memory lane as she shared a jaw-dropping bikini photo from a recent family holiday.

© BBC The star in her latest BBC project, Ten Pound Poms

The brunette beauty stunned fans with a gorgeous throwback bikini picture – and wow did she look sensational.

Embracing the sunshine, the actress opted for a bold black and white bikini top featuring a chic halter neck design. She wore her chocolate tresses down loose and opted to shield her eyes from the sun's rays with a pair of stylish round sunglasses.

© Instagram The actress has been sharing a series of summer snaps with fans

As for accessories, Michelle, 36, glammed up her beachy look with a gold pendant necklace and a pair of simple drop earrings.

Evidently in her element, the brunette beauty was pictured flashing a huge grin as she enjoyed a refreshing dip in the aquamarine pool alongside her father and her younger brother, Andrew.

© Getty Michelle and Mark married in 2015

Paying tribute to her father, Michelle penned in her caption: "Have the best day in Tenners," followed by a pint glass emoji and a yellow sun emoji. The secret to Michelle's flawless physique is morning workouts and sweaty HIIT classes, as she has previously revealed.

© Getty The actress previously starred in BBC drama Our Girl

"I just don't punish myself, it’s not my life to go to the gym. If I can go to the gym I will, if I can't, I can't," she told Cosmopolitan magazine.

© Instagram Michelle looked flawless in her throwback photo

She went on to say: "I prefer to [work out] in the morning to get it out the way, but it is literally whenever I can fit it in that I'll go. If I go early in the morning, I tend not to have breakfast first and I do feel better afterwards because then I feel like I've set myself up for the day. But warming up takes longer in the morning, it takes longer to get going".