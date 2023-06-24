Nikita Kuzmin reacts to Tilly Ramsay's loved-up photos with boyfriend

Nikita Kuzmin and Tilly Ramsay had the sweetest relationship as dance partners on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and on Friday, the professional dancer reacted to a string of loved-up photos from Gordon Ramsay's daughter.

Taking to his Instagram account, Nikita was quick to comment on the romantic slew of snaps that showed Tilly looking happier than ever as she and her boyfriend of five months, Henry Farrow, enjoyed a fairy-tale weekend away.

Tilly and Henry looked so loved up

Captioning the post, Tilly penned: "May weekends away," alongside a sunshine and love heart emoji. "You two [two love heart emojis]" Nikita replied, moved by the sweet photographs.

Tilly looked so happy in the sweet snaps which showed her and Henry posing outside of the lavish country abode in which they stayed. Another photo saw them in their impeccable room wearing under-eye patches and posing for a quick mirror selfie - so sweet!

Little Oscar made an appearance!

The sweet trip away appeared to be a family affair as Tilly's little brother Oscar, three, was also featured in two of the photos.

It wasn't just Nikita who couldn't get enough of the happy couple, and fans flocked to leave their messages. "I'm happy for you Tilly," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second fan penned: "[Love heart emojis] absolutely beautiful pictures yummy food too," alongside two heart eye emojis.

Nikita and Tilly on Strictly Come Dancing

Nikita and Tilly quickly became a fan favourite amongst viewers on the hit show in 2021. The pair left the competition finishing in ninth place after their performance of the Samba to Dua Lipa's Levitating.

© Photo: BBC Tilly and Nikita were partners in 2021

However, Nikita said there was a wardrobe malfunction with his shirt during their performance which he believed led to them being landed in the dance-off against Nancy Xu and Rhys Stephenson.

Talking on It Takes Two exclusively to Rylan Clark, he explained: "Unfortunately, the shirt had a mind of its own," he joked. "The first step was Tilly's, she was the one who unbuttoned my button! Check the VR! No, honestly, we felt the energy and we also saw Rhys and Nancy's dance and they were amazing, so I thought I had to bring something to fight fight fight!"

© Photo: Getty Images The dancing duo developed a close friendship during their time on the show

Despite being eliminated, it was clear that Tilly had a blast starring on the show. She said: "I'm so sad that's its over but I'm also celebrating what we've done in the past ten weeks. It's just been amazing and I want to look back at it positively, because that's what it was, just the best experience."

The former dance partners then went on tour with the show together, and at one point, even sparked rumours they were dating. Alas, the pair have simply remained excellent friends since first meeting on the show.