Helen Flanagan sports hot pink two-piece for sun-soaked outing- and did you see her abs?

It is without a doubt that Helen Flanagan holds the title as one of the UK's most stylish celebrities and on Thursday, the blonde bombshell channelled her inner Gen-Z It-Girl when she stepped out in a hot-pink outfit.

The former Coronation Street star could have been mistaken for Barbie in the stylish set which was comprised of a cropped pink vest and low-rise jeans making way for Helen's fabulously toned abs. The star rocked the all-pink look for a campaign with Oasis.

© Jeff Spicer Helen looked incredible for the sun-soaked day

Captioning a string of photos alongside, Jordan Banjo and Made In Chelsea's Emily Blackwell and Miles Nazaire, the star wrote: "Had such a lovely day spent with @oasisdrinks Exotic Fruits Zero Sugar. [Flower emoji] We created a tropical oasis in the city to celebrate the brand's #BeYourOwnOasis campaign and it was so fun loved seeing you all down there [heart emoji]xxx #AD."

Helen looked positively flawless in the chic snaps. She wore her blonde tresses down in the perfect beach-babe mermaid waves and added two plaits with front strands of her hair. As for her makeup, the star opted for full glam including fluttery fake eyelashes, warm bronzer and a slick of hot pink lipstick.

© Jeff Spicer The star was spotted alongside Made in Chelsea's Emily Blackwell

Emily also looked lovely in an embroidery anglaise co-ord. The picture-perfect set was in an elegant white hue and featured ruffled sleeves on the corset-style top.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to rush in with messages. "I love you in pink so much babe," one fan wrote alongside a heart eyes emoji. A second added: "Loving your hair! Beautiful x". A third replied writing: "Gorg".

Delilah turned five

When the star isn't posing up a storm for her latest campaign she is a doting mother to her three children, Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and two-year-old Charlie. It was a big week for Delilah as she celebrated her fifth birthday.

Helen took the sweet milestone to share a number of adorable photos with her little one - and they have the sweetest connection. One snap showed the birthday girl surrounded by lots of football-themed balloons. Another showed Delilah cuddling her adoring mum in a cosy at-home photo. Whilst others showed the youngest with her elder sister - so sweet!

© Instagram The actress with her two daughters

Helen penned: "Happy 5th Birthday to my beautiful amazing baby Delilah [butterfly, love heart, twinkle emoji] so proud to be your mummy, keep shining, always here to hold your hand, [twinkle emoji] love you more than anything."

Helen shares her beautiful little ones with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclaire. The former couple were together for 13 years and shocked fans last April when they announced they were calling off the engagement. Helen did share a heartfelt message to Scott on Delilah's big day, writing: "How is our little girl five @scottsinclair," alongside a pink love heart emoji.