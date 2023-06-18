Helen Flanagan showcases incredible figure in curve-hugging string bikini

The I'm a Celebrity star was dressed for the hot weather

Helen Flanagan always looks so glamorous, especially in hot weather, thanks to her stylish series of phenomenal bikinis.

The former Coronation Street actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, where she wore another figure-flattering swimsuit from her collection.

The star donned a skimpy hot pink number as she talked to her fans about her beauty routine, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Helen Flanagan showcases string bikini in skincare video

The two-time I'm a Celebrity contestant has just returned from a fabulous holiday, enjoying a few days of rest and relaxation in Mykonos, Greece, which followed trips to Ibiza and Dubai.

© Getty Helen always looks so glam

During her trip to Mykonos, Helen modelled a gorgeous denim bikini top that showcased her curves, wearing it with a matching flared denim miniskirt for a fresh and stylish look.

The blonde beauty also wore black sandals and carried a matching black bag. She tied her hair back and pushed her sunglasses onto the top of her head. Helen captioned the image: "Loved loved loved @kaluamykonos yesterday, was so fun [butterfly emoji]".

© Instagram Helen's denim summer look

The previous day, the mother-of-three was snapped rocking the most impeccable ivory summer gown, making a case for sultry maxi dresses this summer.

© Getty The star soaking up the sun in Ibiza

The glamorous House of CB gown was the perfect fit for the TV star and featured a waist-cinching corset top and billowing maxi skirt - a winning combination.

"Pretty Mykonos," penned the star alongside a butterfly emoji as she was captured posing against the stunningly recognisable Grecian landscape.

© Getty The star loves to model pretty dresses

The first snap in the post showed Helen being pictured in front of a stone wall and a vibrant blue door. In the second photo, Helen was perfectly poised in a glamorous restaurant and positioned on a brown wooden chair.

The star is a fan of high-octane dressing

She wore her iconic blonde strands swept up and secured with a crocodile clip. Whilst most of her face was obscured with a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses, from what could be seen in the fabulous photos Helen opted for a fresh makeup-less look.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of on-trend white Hermés sandals. Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in with messages of approval. "I loved Mykonos you look fabulous x," one of her followers wrote.

© Getty Helen and her ex-partner Scott Sinclair share three children

A second added: "That’s such a pretty dress," whilst a third chimed in: "You look stunning in that dress," alongside a heart-eyes emoji. This isn't the first holiday-inspired look Helen has graced followers with recently.

© Instagram Helen also boasts some incredible lingerie

A couple weeks ago, she was spotted posing up a storm in the most perfect Barbie pink Moda Minx bikini.

The stunning two-piece featured dramatic jewelled embellishments both on the strap of the flattering triangle bikini top and on the waistband of the hip-skimming bikini bottoms.

Helen wearing a bikini in Taormina, Italy.

In 2015, Helen wore a series of stunning bikinis during her time in Australia for I'm a Celebrity, including having a total Baywatch moment in a red triangle bikini as she took a dip in the jungle waterfall.

© ITV/Shutterstock Helen had a Baywatch moment in a red bikini

Looking totally on-brand for her jungle experience, the glamorous mum also opted for a leopard-print bikini later in the season.