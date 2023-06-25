Prince Harry's moving tribute to Elton John before incredible concert milestone revealed

Sir Elton John is preparing to perform the last concert of his UK tour in a spectacular show at Glastonbury on Sunday evening.

It's part of the star's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which saw him play his last US concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last November, when he received a very special royal welcome.

Prince Harry sent the performer a heartfelt video message on the occasion, where fellow superstars Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney were in attendance.

The concert was live-streamed globally, and included the video from Harry, in which he paid tribute to Elton. The royal sweetly complimented the star: "for entertaining everybody for so many decades" and also thanked him for "being the friend that you were to my mum".

The star has been a loyal supporter of the Prince

The singer was famously good friends with the late Princess Diana, and performed a special version of his song Candle in the Wind at her funeral in 1997.

Elton will perform at Glastonbury on Sunday

Elton has also shown his support for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, including after they stepped back from being working members of the royal family in early 2020.

At his California concert, he shared visual tributes to the couple and back in 2019, he defended the pair after they visited Elton and his husband David Furnish's home in France.

The star played at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Taking to Twitter, Elton penned: "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week."

Elton and Harry hugging at the 2018 International AIDS Conference

He went on: "Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death.

The pair sharing a laugh in 2015

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquillity of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.

Elton with Cher and Diana Ross in the 1970s

"To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint."

The Crocodile Rock hitmaker also performed at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception in 2018, performing four songs for the appreciative crowd.

The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to Elton last year

Speaking to The Sun, Elton revealed: "It was fun. They were a great audience so I did them another song. I was only going to do three and I did four. I added in Can You Feel The Love Tonight as an extra."

Elton and his husband David Furnish

All of Elton's fans will no doubt be excited to see which songs he performs at the UK's biggest live music festival on Sunday. Speaking before the event, the star said that his headline on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury in front of an expected 100,000-strong crowd "couldn't be a more perfect ending".

David, meanwhile, has suggested online that "four collaborators" will join his husband onstage, with Britney Spears rumoured to be among them – although that has yet to be confirmed.