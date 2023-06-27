Phoebe Waller-Bridge makes rare comment on relationship with boyfriend Martin McDonagh

The Fleabag star will soon be seen on the big screen alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Phoebe Waller-Bridge may tend to keep her personal life away from the limelight, but in a new interview the actress couldn't help but gush over her relationship with "genius" director Martin McDonagh.

In Vanity Fair’s July/August issue, the 37-year-old opened up about her journey from Fleabag to Indiana Jones, the James Bond rumours and her long-term partner. "We don't really share anything beforehand," she said.

© Alasdair Mclellan/Vanity Fair Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the front over of Vanity Fair’s July/August issue

Asked whether criticism would be demoralising, she replied: "Probably a bit of that. And also, I just really, really fancy him. So if you show someone something, and you fancy them, it can become this blur."

Having admired his work long before she met him, Phoebe of course wants him to admire her work as well. "It's really useful being with someone who I think is a genius, it just ups your game," she remarked. "I would always have wanted Martin McDonagh to think of my work as good, whether I was with him or not. I will find out now, either way!"

© getty Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Martin McDonagh at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Phoebe and Martin, 53, began dating in late 2017. The English-Irish playwright is no stranger to the limelight as he wrote and directed the acclaimed Oscar-winning film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as well as Seven Psychopaths and In Bruges.

The couple first stepped out together in October 2017, when they attended a screening of Three Billboards, and even attended the 2018 Golden Globes together, where they shared a celebratory kiss together after Martin won Best Screenplay and Best Drama.

Phoebe was previously married to Irish director Conor Woodman; the couple tied the knot in 2014 but announced their separation in 2017, with their divorce finalised last year.

© Alasdair Mclellan/Vanity Fair The actress has opened up about her relationship

While the Fleabag star will soon be seen on the big screen alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Phoebe denied rumours she's in the running to direct the next James Bond movie.

"My mum sent me that rumour too," she divulged, denying it with a flourish and pointing out that she's only ever directed a single music video. "So the obvious leap is James Bond," she joked.

