Jonnie Irwin gets ready for extra special Father's Day and explains why he hasn't told his children about his cancer diagnosis

In an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO! to celebrate Father's Day, TV presenter Jonnie Irwin tells us what sort of father he tries to be to his three sons, Rex, four-and-a-half and twins Rafa and Cormac, who will be three later this month.

"I encourage the kids, I'm positive about them and give them cuddles. I've started to tell Rex in private conversations, 'You can do anything'. He's bright, he's talented, and comes home from nursery knowing more French than I do.

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin gets ready for extra special Father's Day

"I had a tough upbringing," says Jonnie, who in August 2020, was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer which had spread to his brain. "And I've managed to do a lot in my life, despite that, but I don't want them to struggle. I want them to have the confidence of a public school boy, but also be streetwise lads. They're happy kids, they laugh, and are a lot of fun to have around."

His wife Jess, 40, added: "Jonnie is a great dad – and a big kid himself," joining the conversation and taking a seat beside her husband.

Jonnie with his three children, Rex, Rafa and Cormac

"All the boys gravitate to him when they want to show off and get his attention. They're aware that Jonnie needs his rest and can't always jump up and play football for hours, but they're more than happy snuggled up on the sofa, watching a movie. Story time is a big thing at bedtime and that is something I know Jonnie treasures with them."

Jonnie Irwin has chosen not to tell his children about his diagnosis

Devesa Rattan Corner Set, visit wayfair.co.uk

Any fatherly advice or guidance that Jonnie might give his sons has, inevitably, taken on a deeper significance. "I'm acutely aware that everything I do has to be a good example. Jess is soft, so they'll have a softer upbringing than if I was around, probably," he says, smiling at his wife. "But I'm confident that they'll have a good upbringing."

So far, they have chosen not to tell their sons about their dad's illness. "I keep being asked, 'Are you going to tell them?' but tell them what?" he asks, exasperated. "It would be horrible news that they'd have to get their heads around. And it would confuse the hell out of Rex – he's got a shocking enough day coming. Let's bury our heads in the sand for as long as possible."

Jonnie and Jessica married in 2016 and are doting parents

Since his diagnosis Jonnie, who was a presenter on Escape to the Country, has tried not to be such a "stress head" "I'm not sweating the small stuff anymore," he says. "It's much better to be chilled about the little things. That's the journey I've been on, and continue to be on."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.