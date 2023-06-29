Al Roker's lookalike 'baby brother' steals the show in rare family photo that can't be missed

Al Roker gave a rare glimpse into family life away from Today this week when he shared photos with his younger brother, Chris - and fans couldn't get over the resemblance.

Taking to Instagram, Al, 68, posted images from his sibling's celebrations while dining out in New York.

With his wife, Deborah Roberts, by Al's side, the Today host sat opposite Chris, who was also joined by his partner. "A #happybirthday to my #babybrother @chrisroker," Al captioned the photos which included a snapshot of him giving his brother a huge hug.

Al Roker dances in the Today studios with his co-hosts

"So much fun with his wife, Latice Hardy, @debrobertsabc and @arwclark12 tonight at @tatianabychefkwame."

Fans rushed to comment and some said they could be "twins" while others remarked: "Such a cute family," and, "your brother looks just like you".

© Instagram Al Roker enjoyed a meal out with his family and his lookalike brother

Despite the 16 year age difference, the similarities between them are clear. Chris has even appeared on Today alongside his sibling on several occasions, which confused some of his co-hosts. "I got to tell you, I saw you walking down the hallway — I thought you were Al!"

Sheinelle Jones admitted as Chris took his co-hosting seat next to his older brother in 2021.

© Instagram/Al Roker Al Roker and his brother Chris Roker are so alike

Al adores spending time with his family, and now that he and Deborah are empty-nesters - their son Nick is at college - they revel in any opportunity to be with their loved ones.

Recently, Al was reunited with his youngest son and the photos left fans saying the same thing. The 20-year-old briefly returned to New York City from Vermont and joined his famous father for dinner at the upscale Italian restaurant, Antonucci Café, in the Upper East Side.

© Instagram Al and his wife Deborah have a beautiful family

The family resemblance between father and son was evident in the photo he shared. Both Al and Nick sported similar beaming smiles. "Dinner with this guy at @antonuccicafe Love hanging with @nick.roker155," he captioned the post.

Al Roker with his wife Deborah Roberts and son Nick

The TV anchor's followers were quick to react and all seemed to love the bonding moment between Al and Nick, with one responding: "Love this! Guy time is special too! Enjoy." A second said: "Two very handsome men having a dad and son night out together [red heart]. Enjoy!" A third added: "So nice to see you and Nick. Enjoy the special time with your son."

Al has three children in total, his eldest, Courtney, 35, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell, and his two children Leila, 24, and Nick, with Deborah.

Al's daughter Courtney is expecting her first baby

All three children have chosen different paths in life so far. Courtney, who got married in 2021, is a test kitchen manager and recipe developer for kitchen appliances, while Leila is a content creator and Nick will soon be a sophomore in college, after beginning his studies in September 2022.

Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker

Al and Deborah will soon become grandparents as Courtney is expecting her first baby too. They revealed the news in March and the due date is fast approaching.