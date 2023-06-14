Al Roker left shocked live on-air as Today co-hosts rally around following announcement - watch

The longtime weatherman has been with Today since 1996

Al Roker is used to being at the forefront of the weather report but on Wednesday he was thrust into the limelight for another reason.

The adored weatherman was left visibly shocked on the air during a moment which can be seen below.

As his co-hosts - including Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb - rallied around him, Al was left almost without words.

The announcement came as a complete surprise to the 68-year-old, who has had absences from the NBC show recently due to ill health.

Al has been supported by his wife, Deborah Roberts, and his children as he's not only undergone knee replacement surgery, but prior to that he was hospitalized twice when blood clots traveled to his lungs.

© Getty Al and his wife Deborah are adored by the nation

When Al isn't on Today, he's sorely missed, and his updates from home or the hospital are always met with well wishes and kind words from his many adoring fans.

Most recently, when he came back to the studios after surgery, his co-hosts were over the moon.

© Getty Images Al is a beloved member of the Today family

They couldn't contain their joy and after introducing the show, Savannah addressed the viewers as the camera panned to Al, who was standing in his usual spot by the weather monitor.

"Look who's here! Mr Roker we are so happy to have you back in our studio," she said, prompting applause from Hoda, who cheered: "Come on!"

© Instagram Al has always got the support of his beloved wife Deborah

Savannah continued: "You've got a brand new knee. How is it?"Al responded: "It's all good!" before Hoda chimed in: "We're so happy you're back Al."

The father-of-three also has an adorable relationship with his real-life family and regularly shares updates with his wife. They're very excited as they're awaiting the birth of their first grandchild.

© Instagram Al's daughter Courtney is expecting her first child

The Today host confirmed in March that his eldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, is expecting her first child with husband Wesley Laga. Courtney, 36, first shared the news of her pregnancy back with an Instagram video set to a remix of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," featuring pictures of the expecting couple along with videos of their sonogram.

"A new adventure is about to begin," she captioned her post next to a baby bottle emoji, and Al along with his wife were quick to gush over the special news in the comments section under the post.

© Getty Images Al loves his work on Today

He excitedly commented: "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys," adding: "Going for Pop-Pop," while Deborah, who is Courtney's step-mom – her mom is Al's ex-wife Alice Bell – wrote: "This is so very exciting!!!"

The couple first met in 1990 when they were both working for NBC, though they only maintained a friendship via email, until Deborah moved from Miami to New York City, where they still live today.

