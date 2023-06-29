Strictly star Graziano Di Prima surprises fans with hair transformation

Graziano Di Prima is just as well known for his signature curls as he is for his stint on Strictly Come Dancing, so fans were surprised when he debuted his brand new look. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 29-year-old revealed that he'd swapped his trademark style for a shorter cut.

Posting a before and after clip of the transformation, Graziano captioned it: "I did it! What's your opinion? Grazie mille @richardwardhair @cbasciu." Want to see how it turned out? Click the video…

WATCH: Graziano Di Prima reveals hair transformation

Sparking a major reaction from his 203k followers, many were quick to comment on Graziano's hair transformation. "Wow Graziano! Really suits you. So much better for the summer," replied one. "Looks amazing, brother," agreed another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love it! Thought you would go for really short but this suits you."

Sharing a sweet exchange, Strictly star Dianne Buswell also commented, writing "Look [at] those curlys." Graziano swiftly responded, calling Dianne his "Sista," and adding a heart emoji.

Over the past few weeks, Graziano has been busy in rehearsals for 'La Bamba - A Dance Musical' – which he is choreographing with his wife, Giada Lini – so we reckon the shorter hair will be a lot more manageable after a long day in the studio.

While Strictly's on hiatus, Graziano has been busy choreographing La Bamba with his wife Giada

La Bamba also stars Strictly winner Pasha Kovalev in his musical theatre debut, plus Siva Kaneswaran from boy band The Wanted. Speaking about his work on La Bamba, Graziano said: "I am honoured to be choreographing this brand-new dance show – La Bamba! Audiences will get to experience a different kind of musical and some real Latin passion from our incredible cast."

In a recent interview with Express, Graziano also revealed what it's been like working with his wife, Giada. "The fact that we can choreograph together is like having another brain and another arm attached to my body because we know so much of each other. We dance together, we know our ideas, and I couldn't do this without her."

He added: "It's beautiful [to work with Giada] and I thank technology, because when we are apart, it is literally so hard, because we talk about anything, about jobs firstly, obviously, because we do the same job in different countries. But the fact that we can share shows, and the fact that we planned this time together where we can share work, but also living together…"

After meeting in 2014, Graziano and Giada tied the knot in a romantic ceremony held in Sicily last year. The couple typically spend a portion of the year living in different countries, with Giada flying to Italy for Dancing With The Stars while Graziano stays in London for Strictly.

© Photo: BBC Graziano is set to return to Strictly in autumn 2023

Following La Bamba's debut, Graziano's return to the BBC ballroom was also announced.

The 21st season of Strictly is scheduled to air in autumn 2023 with the following pros: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.