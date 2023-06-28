Britain's Got Talent star Paula Moulton dies suddenly

Paula Moulton, a former Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist, has died suddenly, it was announced on Wednesday.

A post on the Strictly Wheels Facebook page tragically reads: "We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our co-founder Paula.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time. Paula's legacy will always live in our memories from her utter joy of dance."

The cause of death was not given. Paula had used a wheelchair since contracting MRSA and along with her friend and co-star Gary Lyness, she reached the semifinals of Britain's Got Talent back in 2012, impressing the public and the judges with her athleticism and musicality.

After the talented pair danced to Alicia Keys' hit Empire State of Mind, Amanda Holden declared: "Your control and the way you move in that wheelchair is fantastic."

Their next performance was to Olly Murs' song Dance With Me Tonight, prompting Simon Cowell to say: "It was good fun [and] you looked like you were enjoying it" while Alesha Dixon gushed: "You're proving that anything is possible if you put your mind to it."

Prior to their performances on TV, Paula and Gary had travelled across Europe with their act.

Discussing the MRSA that Paula contracted in hospital while suffering from pneumonia, she shared that the superbug damaged her pelvis, lower spine, hips and femurs.

The former social worker told the Daily Star around the time of her TV fame: "It was 17 years ago when I got MRSA. I was so ill I can’t remember a lot about it.

"It should have killed me because I had septicaemia. I’m lucky to be alive." She went on: "When I was told I’d be in a wheelchair it was actually a relief because I was falling over and I was so exhausted. Initially I managed to get up on crutches but it was causing so much damage that the only option was to use a chair full-time."

Tragically, Paula is not the only BGT contestant to have died in recent years. Earlier this month, Gorka Marquez, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones were among a number of Strictly stars who paid tribute to fellow dancer and 2014 Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Kerri Donaldson following her death at the age of 38.

Janette Manrara wrote on Instagram: "How sad to see this news. She was such a lovely person. My heart goes out to all her friends and family during this time."

Jack Saunders was a member of the dance troupe Green Force Five and sadly died in 2019. He had also appeared on The X Factor with Lauren Platt in 2014 and Sky One's Got to Dance in 2012, where he reached the finals as part of Unity UK.

Simonne Kerr, who sang with the B Positive Choir on the ITV show back in 2018, was tragically murdered by her boyfriend in 2019. The 31-year-old nurse had performed in the final of the talent show after her young son, Kavele, died from complications of sickle cell disease.