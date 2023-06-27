Frankie Valli, 89, weds Jackie Jacobs, 60: all about the singer's fourth wife

The Four Seasons frontman and his new wife have been dating since 2015

Frankie Valli is a married man once more! The legendary Four Seasons singer, 89, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Jackie Jacobs, 60, at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday, June 26.

"It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life," the singer told People upon revealing the exciting news.

This is Valli's fourth marriage. In his early 20s, in 1957, he married Mary Mandel, and they raised their two daughters together, Antonia and Francine, plus Mandel's daughter Celia, though they divorced in 1971. He then married MaryAnn Hannagan in 1974, and was with her until 1982. His third marriage was to Randy Clohessy, from 1984 to 2004.

How did Frankie Valli meet his fourth wife Jackie Jacobs?

Valli and Jacobs met back in 2007, though they didn't start dating until 2015. "We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner," Jacobs told People.

"We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we've been together ever since," she said.

© Getty The couple have known each other for over ten years

Who is Frankie Valli's wife Jackie Jacobs?

Jacobs is a native of Maryland, and she attended the University of Maryland, where she studied radio, television and film.

Per her LinkedIn, she has worked for CBS since 1998, and currently holds the position of Senior Director of their Marketing department.

© Getty Frankie and Jackie dated for eight years before tying the knot

What was Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs' wedding like?

Valli and Jacobs tied the knot with an intimate Las Vegas wedding, with only the two of them in attendance, per People.

The CBS executive wore a strappy white bridal gown, silver pendant earrings, and had her hair styled in a voluminous updo. Meanwhile her new husband wore a classic nancy suit with a crisp white button-down shirt and a gold chain underneath.

Naturally, as they exchanged vows, Valli's iconic 1967 love song 'Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You' played in the background.

© Getty They made their red carpet debut in 2016

Have Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs made any red carpet appearances?

The couple tend to keep their relationship largely private, though they made their official red carpet debut in 2016 when they attended the opening night of Valli's Broadway show, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Since then, they have attended a slew of other movie premieres.

Jacobs has always been supportive of Valli's long-lasting and active career as a performer, and told FabTV in 2019: "His shows are so fantastic," adding: "He did a show a few weeks ago at the Saban Theater and there have been people who have said it may have been one of the best shows he's ever done in his life. It was incredible."

© Getty Frankie and his three sons in 2010

Does Frankie Valli have kids?

Valli has had six children. He became a stepfather to his first wife's daughter Celia when they married in 1957, though she died in 1980 after a fire escape accident. Six months later, Francine, his youngest daughter with Mandel, died from a reported drug overdose.

Valli's eldest daughter, Antonia, married her father's former Four Seasons drummer Gerry Polci in 1987, though they have since divorced. They have two kids together, Olivia, born in 1993, and Dario, born the following year.

The legendary singer also had three sons with his third wife: Francesco, 35, and twins Emilio and Brando, 28.