Lara Spencer's older brother bears striking resemblance to GMA star in new photo

Lara Spencer stepped away from her GMA family to spend some quality time with her real life family members over the weekend.

The star took to Instagram with some photos with her rarely-seen older brother, Keith, and they look so alike with their tall stature and facial features which they both pulled into a funny face.

Lara and Keith were joined by the TV host's husband, Rick McVey, as they enjoyed live music and beer in the sunshine. "Greenwich Town Party w my hubby and my big brother. What a day," she captioned the photos.

Lara loves reuniting with her siblings, and she tries to spend as much time with her four brothers and sisters as she can. Earlier this year, the family had reason to celebrate as Lara's older sister, Karen, turned 60.

Lara took to social media with some photos with Karen and their other sister, Lisa, too. She captioned the post: "I LOVE being one of three sisters. It's truly the best. And Happy birthday to the glue in the middle who keeps us all together, my big sister Karen."

Lara continued: Such fun celebrating her 30th (x2). So many laughs. So much love. So many cocktails. HAPPY Birthday to my funny, sweet, caring, brilliant and very naughty big sis. I love you to BITS."

Fans commented on the remarkable resemblance between the three blondes and said: "If your sister is really 60, she looks amazing!! HBD," and, "One of 4 sisters here and agree there’s nothing better and our big sis keeps us together as well. Happy birthday to your sister Karen."

Last year, she enjoyed a 'bring a sibling to work day' and picked her very tall brother to join her in the GMA studios.

She shared a photo of her hugging him and captioned it: "Big brothers rock. Love you Kirk," and he wasted no time responding as he wrote: "Right back at you, sis."

Lara's daughter recently graduated high school

The children hold their mom, Carolyn, close too and she regularly features on Lara's Instagram. Their father, Richard Von Seelen, passed away in January 2011. His obituary said he died peacefully and was survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn, and his five children.

Lara has two children, son Duff and daughter, Katharine, who recently graduated from high school. She co-parents her children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer and now she is happily married to Rick.

© Photo: Instagram Lara is also a mom to her son Duff

The broadcaster opened up to HELLO! about how she spent more time with her children during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she told us in 2022.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

She lives with her husband at their family home in Connecticut.

