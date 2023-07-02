Amber Heard breaks her silence as she returns to social media for the first time since Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard made an emotional return to Instagram, sharing her delight over an “unforgettable weekend” at the prestigious Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, where she championed her latest cinematic outing.

At 37, the actress chose to reveal a heartwarming snapshot of herself, resplendent and beaming on stage, one year removed from her well-documented defamation trial with her former spouse, Johnny Depp.

It's been a turbulent ride for the Aquaman actress, following her high-stakes legal battle with Johnny, 60, who took umbrage at a 2018 Washington Post piece she penned detailing her experiences with abuse - which his legal eagles deemed was a direct accusation against him.

The jury’s final verdict leaned heavily towards Jonny's favor, although Amber managed to secure victory for one of her three counterclaims.

Fast-forwarding to December 2022, Amber's last digital imprint was a poignant admission, revealing her 'very difficult decision' to reach a settlement.

It's now evident that she’s ready to leave the past in its place, offering her heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated followers on Instagram.

Amber wrote: “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2015

Adding to the emotional sentiment, she shared a candid snap surrounded by adoring fans and the ever-present paparazzi, adding: “What a reception… Thank you to all of my fans and supporters. I am so touched.”

In the Fire weaves a tale set in 1899, centered around a doctor who is beckoned to treat a troubled young boy in Columbia, beleaguered with accusations of demonic possession.

Talking to Deadline, Amber made it clear that her festival appearance was to “support a movie”, and nothing more. She revealed: “A big thing I had to learn,(was) that I’m not in control of stories other people create around me… I’m here to support a movie. And that’s not something I can be sued for.”

Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy

She added a dose of defiance, stating: “What I have been through, what I’ve lived through, doesn’t make my career at all. And it’s certainly not gonna stop my career.”

Conor Allyn, the director of In the Fire, expressed his happiness to Deadline, adding that despite Amber navigating “something so awful”, she managed to remain true to herself.

He applauded: “She’s still the shining light ... and to go through something that terrible and be able to come out the other side and be whole, well, I can’t imagine it.”

After their lawsuit, Amber Heard has also moved on to pastures new

Allyn further predicted an “incredibly bright future ahead” for Amber to People magazine, while appreciating her on-screen prowess in his film.

In Allyn's own words: “I think In the Fire showcases her talents as an actor. I know this is something she is very proud of, and we are very excited to release to the public… It will be a great opportunity for her to have something beyond the trial and stuff to talk about and to be a platform for a hell of a comeback.”

Echoing these sentiments, Amber's charismatic co-star Luca Calvani offered high praise, stating: “Anyone that suffers that sort of ordeal and is able to overcome it with grace… you have to give credit for the incredible journey this woman has been through, and she can teach us all a couple of things as far as resilience and courage.”