We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As a Strictly Come Dancing professional, Dianne Buswell is used to wearing glamorous frocks, but on Tuesday she opted for a different style.

READ: Dianne Buswell comments on having children with boyfriend Joe Sugg in new video

The star decided to emulate a punk-rocker look with a T-Shirt with the phrase 'Lost Youth' printed across it, some frayed shorts and daring fishnets tights alongside a pair of over-the-knee black leather boots. But as the star is known for her quirkiness, she did add a little spin to the ensemble, as she topped it off with a pink-rimmed hat as she allowed her luscious red hair to drape past her shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell looks so glam as she prepares for emotional trip

Dianne posed up a storm inside the home that she shares with boyfriend Joe Sugg, and we were captivated by her surroundings.

SEE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares remarkable first picture taken with Joe Sugg

MORE: Dianne Buswell melts hearts with wedding photo

Over her wooden floor was a patterned rug, and behind her was a rainforest-themed wallpaper, a grey dresser with a lamp on top and another small unit that carried her makeup products.

The professional didn't caption her post, but did reveal where her outfit came from, with the top and shorts having been brought from a charity shop.

Meanwhile her hat had come from Free People UK and her boots were from ASOS.

Dianne debuted her daring look on her Instagram Stories

But her tights are not available for general purchase as she revealed that they had come direct from the Strictly wardrobe department.

ASOS currently has a sale on a wide variety of products including this pair of boots that appear to match Dianne's. The flat boots are an exclusive to the brand and feature low-block heel and side fastening.

MORE: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are ultimate couple goals in festive snap

READ: Dianne Buswell sparks comments as she speaks about Strictly final

They've been reduced down by 30% meaning they'll now only cost you £33.60.

Last year, the dancer stunned fans when she unveiled a small transformation to her hair.

Petite Kally flat over the knee boots in black, £33.60, ASOS

SHOP NOW

She styled her long locks in loose waves, and a closer look showed that rather than being scarlet all the way to the ends, they sported a light pink hue that looked stunningly pretty.

READ: Dianne Buswell pens beautiful message to boyfriend Joe Sugg

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals favourite £2k feature at home with Joe Sugg

The glam star captioned the lovely look: "It's that time of the week again!!!!! Strictly Saturday. I have seen the dress run and wowzers, you're in for a real treat… who’s ready to watch? Makeup @livdaveymakeup."

Her fans were quick to compliment her transformation, writing: "Actually loving the pink in your hair," "You look so lovely… love your hair," and: "Wowwww, so beautiful Di!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.