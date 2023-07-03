Tom Cruise celebrates 61st birthday at Mission Impossible premiere – and check out that cake!

The Mission Impossible star is touring the world in support of his movie

Tom Cruise turned 61 this Monday in the best way possible – surrounded by scores of adoring fans at a Mission Impossible premiere.

The actor was given an impromptu birthday treat by his co-stars in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One at the film's Australian premiere in Sydney on July 3.

WATCH: Tom Cruise says seventh Mission: Impossible film is franchise's 'biggest moment'

Tom spent a majority of the evening on the red carpet, interacting with every fan as many of them wished him a happy birthday, some even bringing signs with birthday wishes.

When the party moved to the ICC Sydney theater, after some words from director Chrisopher McQuarrie, Tom received a special surprise.

© Getty Images Tom celebrated his birthday at the "Mission Impossible" Australian premiere

His co-star Simon Pegg rolled out a birthday cake for the actor, appropriately themed around the event, a large black square with the film's title and a falling motorcycle in fondant.

A candle fizzed atop it in the form of a fuse as his other co-stars, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby joined in on the celebrations.

© Getty Images The actor even received a themed cake from his co-stars

The Top Gun star took to Instagram soon after with a series of photos from the night, captioning them: "It was great to spend my birthday with fans today. Thanks for coming out to the premiere!"

Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh in the Mission Impossible franchise, is one of the summer's most highly anticipated movies, slated to release on July 12, and Tom gave a nod to some of its stiffest competition in a recent social media post.

© Getty Images Tom was joined by his co-stars Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, and Simon Pegg

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. These are just a few that we can't wait to see on the big screen," his post read.

Alongside photos of himself and his MI director Christopher holding movie tickets, he first paid tribute to Harrison Ford and his final outing as Indiana Jones in the newly released Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which opened this past weekend to lower than expected box office numbers.

""Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indiana Jones and creating one of the most iconic characters in cinema history. You have given us countless hours of joy."

© Instagram Tom with his ticket for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie"

He then added a nod to two of the other most buzzed about films of the year, releasing the weekend right after Dead Reckoning and touted as its stiffest competitors for box office gold, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

"I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie," he added.

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald at Dead Reckoning's Australian premiere, Tom revealed in which order he'd be checking out the latter two movies.

© Instagram Tom with his ticket for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer"

"I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer," he told the outlet on the red carpet. "I'll see them opening weekend. Friday I'll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday."