Linda Nolan shares heartbreaking post after emotional milestone

Linda Nolan took to social media with a heartbreaking message about her late sister, Bernie, who passed away ten years ago on Tuesday.

The former Nolan Sisters band member, 64, penned the emotional words beside a stunning throwback photo of her late sister on the red carpet at The Breast Cancer Care Show.

Alongside the touching photo were the words: "I can't believe it’s ten years today, since Bernie was taken from us. I will never get over it. Bernie, I love and miss you more, with each day that passes," alongside a string of red love heart emojis.

Bernie sadly passed away in 2013 at the age of 52 due to breast cancer. Linda, who is currently living with brain cancer, was flooded with supportive comments from friends and fans.

The Nolans have a family history of cancer

"I was wondering how you were as I hadn't seen you post for a while. Hope you're doing ok," one fan replied alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Can't believe it’s 10yrs wow. Beautiful lady with a beautiful voice." Meanwhile, a third added: "Thinking of you all Linda xx."

Linda sadly lost her husband Brian Hudson to skin cancer in 2007. Since being diagnosed, Linda has been so inspirational with her positive updates on social media.

© Instagram Linda Nolan keeps her fans updated on her health

This isn't the first time the pop star has faced the disease. In 2006, Linda underwent a double mastectomy and eventually got the all-clear in 2007 but was then diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm.

She then discovered she was suffering from secondary cancer in her pelvis in 2017. Linda's latest bout of the disease came at the same time her sister Anne, 72, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020. At the time, Linda revealed on GMB that she was grateful to have her sister who would be going through treatment at the same time.

She said: "They say that helps you as much as what they're doing. Don't get me wrong, we've both had our moments, we're both scared to death, we want to live. It is a very scary diagnosis.

"I've known that my cancer isn't curable since 2017 but I'm getting great treatment and I'm going to be living with cancer and I propose to do that for an awful long time."

Do the Nolan sisters have the BRCA 1 or 2 gene?

According to the NHS website BRCA1 and BRCA2 are examples of genes that raise your cancer risk if they become altered. Having a variant BRCA gene increases a woman's chance of developing breast cancer as well as ovarian cancer.

Linda previously told the Yorkshire Post: "I do feel we've had bad luck that the three of us have got it. We don't have the BRCA 1 or 2 gene, we've been tested for that. It could be a rogue gene from our dad's side."

You are eligible for the NHS test if there is a strong family history of cancer or one of your relatives has been identified as having the gene.