Jennifer Lopez breaks her silence on her controversial alcohol brand in light of Ben Affleck's past addictions

Jennifer Lopez recently put to rest the long-standing notion that she abstains from alcohol. This comes after the launch of her cocktail brand Delola in April, which attracted some skepticism from fans due to her well-known stance on not drinking.

In a candid video shared on Instagram on July 4th, Jennifer addressed the chatter head-on, acknowledging, "I know that a lot of people have been talking about, 'Oh, she doesn't even drink, what's she doing with a cocktail line?'" The 'Hustlers' star went on to clarify, "To tell you the truth, that was true for a long time—I didn't drink."

However, Jennifer admitted that her viewpoint on alcohol had shifted within the last decade or so. "I do enjoy the occasional cocktail," she shared, adding that her consumption was always mindful. "I do drink responsibly, I don't drink to get [expetive]. I drink to be social and have a nice time."

Jennifer revealed that her motivation behind launching her own cocktail line was driven by her own lifestyle. "Like anything else in my life, I created it myself [to] fit my lifestyle to drink, the way that I would drink–the way Jennifer drinks."

Back in April, when Jennifer first announced Delola, her Instagram followers questioned her new venture. One user had commented, "Why not create a NA brand considering you've been outspoken about the negative effects of alcohol and that you yourself don't drink? This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you're selling alcohol."

In past interviews with InStyle, Jennifer shared her reasons for generally avoiding alcohol in her diet, stating, "I think that ruins your skin." She continued, "Of course, during celebratory toasts, everybody's like, 'You can't toast with water!' So I'll toast with alcohol and just take a sip."

Later, in a 2018 cover story for the same magazine, she credited her radiant glow to staying away from alcohol and caffeine, maintaining, "I've taken care of myself, and now it shows."

While many applauded Jennifer Lopez for her innovative approach to marketing her cocktail brand, some individuals raised concerns and questioned her decision to venture into an alcohol-based business.

There was a particular focus on how this might align with her husband, Ben Affleck's, well-publicized struggle with alcoholism.

"Why not respect your husband's sobriety?" one social media user questioned. Another popular comment, garnering over 600 likes, stated, "So awkward when she talks about drinking responsibly and not getting [expletive] knowing her husband suffers from alcoholism for years."

However, numerous fans rallied to support Jennifer, asserting that she shouldn't have to personally abstain from alcohol or avoid creating a related business due to her husband's issues.

"Why would she have to pay for [her husband's] past or present?" one supporter argued, "She supports him and makes sure he is on check. But again, it is not her responsibility."

In 2017, Ben shared on Facebook that he had "completed treatment for alcohol addiction," acknowledging that it was something he had "dealt with in the past and will continue to confront."

He clarified in 2023 that previous reports suggesting he had blamed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for his struggles with alcoholism were "mischaracterized." He added, "My behavior is my responsibility entirely."

Lopez and Ben first started dating back in 2002 and were engaged within the same year, only to split up in 2004. The couple eventually reignited their relationship in 2021, culminating in their marriage in Las Vegas in 2022.