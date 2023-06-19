JLo and Jennifer Garner's tributes to Ben Affleck are wildly different – and fans are all asking the same thing

There's no doubt that Ben Affleck is a great dad, with both his wife, JLo, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, taking to Instagram to praise his parenting in honor of Father's Day.

While both actresses posted appreciative messages to the Batman actor, the ladies took very different approaches with their tributes, and fans were quick to point out.

Jennifer Garner's tribute to her ex-husband was posted alongside a photo of her own parents, with the Alias star rounding off a message to her dad by adding a message to Ben, commenting: "Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father's Day, Ben! X"

© Getty Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have a strong co-parenting relationship

Fans were impressed by Jen's supportive message to her ex, writing: "Classy shout out to Ben," one wrote, while another commented: "And that is how it's done. Subtle and full of class and compassion," while a third wrote: "I appreciate you so much. Acknowledgment toward your ex. You are the real deal."

In contrast to Jennifer's lowkey dedication to Ben, JLo posted a series of photos and videos of herself and her husband, including a shirtless snap of Ben.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez posted this photo of Ben Affleck shirtless

She captioned her post: " Daddy Appreciation Post. Happy Father's Day Papa. And Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

JLo's fans were puzzled by her post, pointing out that there were no pictures of Ben with his kids. "Where are pics of him with the kids? I love her but this post is strange to me," while another wrote: "Post some pics of him with his kids."

While fans were disappointed not to see photos of Ben parenting, the Let's Get Loud singer is likely respecting Ben and Jen Garner's wishes that their children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, remain out of the public eye, with very few photos of the trio in circulation.

Others of JLo's followers wondered why she didn't mention Marc Anthony, the father of her 15-year-old twins Max and Emme.

"How about giving a shoutout to your kids' actual father?" one fan wrote, while another commented: "Give Marc the recognition he deserves."

Others were quick to defend JLo, writing: "These comments are absurd. She's appreciating him as a person and father that's enough," and: "Please leave JLo alone. She posted something so beautiful."

Marc was likely busy enough to not worry his ex-wife hadn't posted about him, as Sunday saw him welcome his first child with his new wife, Nadia Ferreira.

He shared a photo of their newborn, simply captioned: "God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father's Day"

