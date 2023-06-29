Jennifer Lopez teases huge news ahead of Ben Affleck anniversary

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is approaching one year of marriage with her famous husband

Something big is on the horizon for Jennifer Lopez - and her fans can't wait. The singer took to social media with a teasy message for fans on Wednesday, confessing her new album is going to drop very soon. "Album delivery day #THISISMENOW," she wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

Fans went wild for the update about This is Me… Now which is a successor to her Ben Affleck inspired 2002 album This Is Me…Then.

According to a press release, JLo's project "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades".

The news came just in time for her one-year wedding anniversary to Ben. Since marrying in Las Vegas last year on July 16, fans have delighted in Ben and Jennifer's epic love story.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez latest date night look is perfect for wedding season

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez just wore the most incredible outfit for summer 2023

At the time, Jennifer revealed they had tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas and wrote in her On the J.Lo newsletter: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben are approaching their first anniversary

"With the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle.

"But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

© Getty Ben and Jennifer seem to have successfully blended their families

She signed the post, "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The couple also had a second wedding in August 2022 at Ben's Georgia estate.

Jennifer and Ben first began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They got engaged the same year after Ben proposed with a six-carat radiant-cut pink diamond, but they sadly announced their split two years later.

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max

Speaking of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, the Marry Me actress wrote: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

They're now raising their blended family together. Jennifer has twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex Marc Anthony, while Ben is a father to his three children, Samuel, 10, Seraphina, 13,vand Violet, 17, with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

© Getty Images Ben shares his children with ex Jennifer Garner

In a recent appearance on the Today show, Jennifer spoke about Ben's role as a father figure to their children, saying: "They love Ben. He's a wonderful, wonderful father and a father figure to them as well."

She continued, "He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means and they love him. They appreciate him and so do I."